Summary All Nvidia RTX 5080 and 5090 GPUs are sold out at major retailers.

Scalpers are taking advantage of the rush, selling cards for inflated prices.

Consider alternative GPUs and avoid supporting scalpers selling RTX 50 series cards for up to $6000.

Happy Nvidia release day! Did you grab one of the company's newest RTX 5080 or 5090 cards yet? If you've put it off until your next paycheck or until the weekend, I'm afraid to say that you'll be too late. In fact, by the time you've set your eyes on these words, they've already flown off of the shelves. Turns out, despite being sold at eye-watering prices, people couldn't resist snapping up a card or two, including some nefarious scalpers who are taking advantage of the rush.

The Nvidia RTX 5080 and 5090 GPUs are both available and not available to purchase

As reported by Tom's Hardware, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 and 5090 cards were placed on the shelves, only to be removed from them mere moments later. Stores such as Micro Center, Newegg, and Best Buy are fresh out, and Tom's Hardware noticed that even specialist versions of the cards that are 40% above RRP are fresh out. Remember, the RTX 5080 and 5090 are $999 and $1999 respectively for the base models, and specialist 5090s are coming in around $3000.

So, how bummed are you that you couldn't score one? If you're a bit sad over this news, don't fret; there are still plenty of GPUs that don't need to upgrade to the RTX 50 series, and some good reasons to skip the RTX 50 series altogether. Just be sure to resist the urge to visit eBay and pay a scalper for a card; not only will you support a pretty scummy practice, but as IGN reported, these cards are selling for around $6000.