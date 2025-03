Nvidia's RTX 5080 arrived with a thud. Offering only a marginal performance improvement over the previous generation, and selling out within minutes of releasing, it's been hard to justify spending up for Nvidia's second in command. Thankfully, the list of the best graphics cards is long, and there are some excellent RTX 5080 alternatives to keep in mind.

4 Nvidia RTX 4080 Super

It's closer than you think, and you can actually buy it