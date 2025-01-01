Summary Nvidia will announce RTX 5080 on January 6, and it may release on January 21.

RTX 5080 is rumored to have 10,752 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR7 VRAM, and more affordable than RTX 5090.

January will also see AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs and Intel ARC B570 launch.

This year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) officially starts on January 7 and ends on January 10. However, the excitement will begin for Team Green fans a day earlier. For those waiting for the next-gen RTX 5000 "Blackwell" graphics cards, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will announce the much-awaited RTX 5080 and RXT 5090 cards on January 6, a day before CES officially begins. That said, you might have to wait a couple more weeks to finally get your hands on it.

Leak reveals when you might be able to buy the GeForce RTX 5080 "Blackwell" graphics card

According to HKEPC, a reliable Hong Kong-based media outlet, Nvidia will release the GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card on January 21. The RTX 5080 is part of the company's RTX 50 "Blackwell" range, which will also include the RTX 5090 and RXT 5070 Ti. However, as per VideoCardz, the RTX 5090 and RTX 5070 Ti won't be released on the same day as the 5080.

Powered by the GB203 chip, the RTX 5080 is rumored to have 10,752 CUDA cores, 40W TDP, and 16GB of GDDR7-type VRAM. On the other hand, the RTX 5090 is a superior card in comparison, with more than double the number of CUDA cores of the RTX 5080. This is why the RTX 5080 will also be more affordable than the 5090 model, though the exact price points in the US markets aren't known. However, according to a recent Chinese store listing, the RTX 5080 and 5090 might cost $1,350 and $2,600, respectively. Of course, the street prices in the US will be different. We'll get more details about its specs and prices during the official product announcement on January 6.

January will be an exciting month for graphics lovers

In addition to Nvidia, we'll see two more major players announcing new graphics cards in January. AMD will announce RDNA 4 GPUs, which will also likely happen on January 6. If you're more into mid-range budget graphics cards, you should watch out for the $220 Intel ARC B570, which is set to launch on January 16.