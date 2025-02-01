Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 The RTX 5080 is the new xx80 tier using the Blackwell architecture, which brings GDDR7 to a consumer GPU for the first time. It's also $300 less than the MSRP of the outgoing RTX 4080, which is better pricing from Nvidia even if the GPU doesn't meaningfully improve on performance. Pros & Cons GDDR7 memory for lots of bandwidth Plenty of ray tracing power Lower MSRP compared to the card it replaces First xx80 card to not beat the outgoing flagship in some time Hard to find in stock 16GB VRAM isn't enough for its tier $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Newegg

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition The outgoing flagship GeForce RTX 4090 is still an absolute beast (if you can find one in stock). Unfortunately, Nvidia stopped production in 2024, so they're getting harder and harder to find. Pros & Cons 24GB of VRAM Plenty of CUDA cores Good ray tracing performance Not being produced any more



Nvidia's GeForce RTX 50 series is here, and if you were lucky to get one of the best GPUs in the brief time they were available, you know you'll be playing DLSS-enhanced games as soon as you plug it in. Only the top two from the range are out, which is the usual release cadence for any GPU release. The RTX 5080 joins a long line of XX80 graphics cards from the company, and the general rule is that the new XX80 card is more powerful than the previous flagship. That's the RTX 4090 in this case, and it's only fitting if we put that long line of historical facts to the test.

RTX 5080 vs RTX 4090: Price, specs & availability

The new lieutenant squares up against the previous captain

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 launched with an MSRP of $1,000, the same price as the outgoing RTX 4080 Super. It's designed for 1440p and 4K gaming, especially because it can use DLSS frame generation to create up to three AI-generated frames per rasterized frame made from the traditional rendering process. The new Blackwell architecture powers it with 10,752 shader units and 84 ray tracing cores and the inclusion of a PCIe 5.0 interface for the first time on a consumer GPU.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 was the flagship of the last generation, powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. It had an MSRP of 1,600 when it launched in 2023, has 16,384 shader units and 128 ray tracing cores, and is out of production as of 2024, so you'll be lucky to find any new units anywhere near the MSRP.



Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Shader Units 10,752 16,384 Ray Accelerators/Cores 84 128 Base Clock Speed 2,295 MHz 2,235MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,617 MHz 2,520MHz Memory Capacity 16 GB GDDR7 24GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 384-bit Memory Bandwidth 960 GB/s 1,008GB/s Power Draw 360 W 450W Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace

Architecture

Blackwell takes over from Ada