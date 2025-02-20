Summary Nvidia introduces a Verified Priority Access lottery for 5080/5090 GPUs in the US.

Customers need Nvidia account before Jan 30, 2025, to enter lottery for chance to buy.

Be patient - consider waiting for AMD's response and valid reasons to stick with RTX 4090.

How lucky are you when it comes lotteries? If you're someone who never wins raffles, you're not going to like Nvidia's solution for the 5080 and 5090 shortages. The company has announced that you can enter yourself into a lottery where you can score the chance to purchase one of its new high-end GPUs.

Nvidia announces Verified Priority Access for US-based customers

As announced on the Nvidia forums, the company is tryuing something new when offering gamers a shiny new 5080 and 5090:

We know it’s challenging to purchase a GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics card. Today we’re introducing Verified Priority Access for the GeForce RTX 50 Series. It will give a limited number of verified GeForce gamers & creators in the United States the opportunity to purchase one GeForce RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card from the NVIDIA Marketplace.

There's a slight catch; you can only sign up for the lottery if you created an Nvidia account on or before January 30th, 2025 at 6am PT. However, if you're on the hunt for one of Nvidia's newest GPUs, there's a good chance you've already made one, so you should be good to go. Just head over to the signup form, register your interest, and wait to see if you get the email. Oh, and do remember that this is a lottery for a chance to buy the GPU, so don't think you're winning a 5090 for free.

If you're patient and you don't have two thousand dollars to drop on a GPU, it may be worth waiting for AMD's answer to Nvidia's monolithic card. Plus, there are some valid reasons to stick with the RTX 4090 instead of making the upgrade.