The first two graphics cards from Nvidia's RTX 50 series are out. Well, they were out, and then they ran out, but stock is being replenished in the coming weeks. If you were lucky to get either the GeForce RTX 5090 or 5080 from the launch stock, you've got one of the best GPUs around and you might want to know what the best games for you to play are. If you missed the first drop or are still undecided on which of Nvidia's beastly graphics cards you're after so you can use multi frame generation, let's dive into the specs and help with that.

RTX 5090 vs RTX 5080: Price, specs & availability

Against the price of the flagship, the RTX 5080 looks like a relative bargain

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080 launched on January 30, 2025. The flagship RTX 5090 has a $2000 MSRP, and the RTX 5080 has a $1,000 MSRP. Prices go up accordingly, with AIB models costing significantly more in some cases. Both GPUs are aimed at 1440p and 4K gamers, partly because of the graphical prowess but also because of enhanced DLSS frame generation that can generate up to three AI-created frames per raster frame from the traditional processing pipeline.

Both graphics cards use the Blackwell architecture, have PCIe 5.0 connectivity to the motherboard (the first time on a consumer GPU), and have speedy GDDR7 memory. While there are some minor differences, the rough cut of the specifications means the RTX 5080 is essentially half the RTX 5090, with just under half the cores and half the memory. It's also on a half-width memory bus that generates half the bandwidth overall. But, it's half the price, so that makes a little more sense.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Shader Units 21,760 Base Clock Speed 2,010MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,410MHz Memory Capacity 32GB GDDR7 Memory Bus 512-bit Memory Bandwidth 1,792GB/s Power Draw 575W Architecture Blackwell Price 2000 Ray Accelerators/Cores 170 Expand

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Shader Units 10,752 Base Clock Speed 2,295 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,617 MHz Memory Capacity 16 GB GDDR7 Memory Bus 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 960 GB/s Power Draw 360 W Architecture Blackwell Price $999 Ray Accelerators/Cores 84 Expand

Architecture

Big vs mid Blackwell battle it out