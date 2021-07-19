NVIDIA is bringing RTX real-time ray tracing and DLSS to ARM

The Game Developers Conference 2021 has officially kicked off, and NVIDIA is making a bunch of announcements. The company has just confirmed that its popular RTX technologies are coming to the ARM platform. NVIDIA also revealed new technical demos to showcase its GeForce RTX technologies’ pairing with an ARM-based MediaTek processor. This is also the first development that we have heard between the two ever since there were reports of NVIDIA taking over ARM.

The two demos included popular Wolfenstein: Youngblood and The Bistro from the Open Research Content Archive running in real-time on a MediaTek Kompanio 1200 processor with a GeForce RTX 3060. The Wolfenstein: Youngblood demo makes use of ray-traced reflections, all accelerated by NVIDIA DLSS, which uses GPU-accelerated deep-learning algorithms to boost frame rates. Similarly, NVIDIA showcased The Bistro demo that portrays a detailed, ray-traced urban scene in France with RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI) and NVIDIA Optix AI-Acceleration Denoiser (NRD) enabled.

NVIDIA managed to bring its RTX tech to ARM by porting several SDKs including:

Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), which uses AI to boost frame rates and generate sharp images for games

RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI), which lets developers add dynamic lighting to their gaming environments.

NVIDIA Optix AI-Acceleration Denoiser (NRD), which uses AI to render high-fidelity images faster.

RTX Memory Utility (RTXMU), which optimizes the way applications use graphics memory.

RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI), which helps recreate the way light bounces around in real-world environments.

“RTX is the most groundbreaking technology to come to PC gaming in the last two decades. MediaTek and NVIDIA are laying the foundation for a new category of Arm-based high-performance PCs,” said PC Tseng, general manager of MediaTek’s intelligent multimedia business unit.

You can check out the RTX on ARM demos showcased at GDC 2021 below:

NVIDIA also announced the release of the latest version of Studio Drivers that officially supports two of the most popular game engines- Unity and Unreal Engine – alongside Toolbag, Omniverse, and more.