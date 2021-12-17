Nvidia RTX GeForce 2050, GeForce MX570, and MX550 laptops announced for entry-level gaming

Nvidia is showing some love to the laptop GPU space before wrapping up 2021. The company has announced three new GPUs for the laptop segment based on its Turing and Ampere architecture. We have the new GeForce RTX 2050, GeForce MX570, and MX550 GPUs. These GPUs will be powering the new set of entry-level laptops coming out in 2022 and beyond, so let’s take a quick look at them.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050

Looks like Nvidia isn’t ready to retire the Turing architecture just yet. The new GeForce RTX 2050 GPU will now join the lineup of GeForce RTX 20 series laptops. According to Nvidia, the GeForce RTX 2050 brings 2,048 CUDA cores to the table, which is slightly more than the 1,920 CUDA cores found on the RTX 2060 laptop GPU. The RTX 2050 boasts a boost clock of up to 1,477MHz and is rated for the power of a total graphic (TGP) of 45W.

The GeForce RTX 2050 comes with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM with memory speeds of up to 14Gbps over a 64-bit interface. We’re looking at a memory bandwidth of up to 112GB/s. The laptops powered by the RTX 2050 GPU will also feature RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and NVIDIA Encoder to bring the best of the RTX GPU features such as ray-tracing, Nvidia DLSS, and more. Here’s a quick comparison between the RTX 2050 and the RTX 2060 laptop GPUs:

Specification Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Nvidia CUDA Cores 2048 1920 Boost Clock 1155 – 1477 MHz 1185 – 1560 MHz Graphics Subsystem Power 30 – 45 W 65 – 115 W Memory Speed Up to 14 Gbps Up to 14 Gbps VRAM 4 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 Memory Interface Width 64-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec) Up to 112 GB/s Up to 336 GB/s

Nvidia GeForce MX570 & MX550

Joining today’s announcement alongside the new RTX 2050 GPUs are the new MX570 and the MX550 chips. Nvidia claims that the MX570 is its fastest MX GPU to date, which means we can expect improvement across the board including the core clocks, memory bandwidth, and more. The MX550, on the other hand, is touted to be an upgrade to the existing MX450 GPU that’s already powering an abundance of laptops on the market.

Nvidia hasn’t the detailed specifications of these new chips, but we expect them to be based on the new Ampere architecture. The company claims more CUDA cores and faster memory speeds than the previous MX GPUs, so it’ll be interesting to see who these new chips compare to other options on the market.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, MX570, and MX550 GPU Availability

It’s safe to say that these new GPUs will be powering the new crop of laptops that are expected to enter the market shortly after CES 2022. These new GPUs will be powering entry-level laptops including both gaming as well as mainstream machines by spring 2022. We’ll have new info on the new laptops closer to their announcements, so stay tuned.