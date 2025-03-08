Summary Leak of a potential Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 with 24,064 CUDA Cores & 96GB DDR7 Memory.

Leak surfaced online from harukaze5719 on X, but authenticity is uncertain.

Take the leak with caution, as it may be a mockup product for testing purposes.

Well, it has been a wild month or so for GPU fans. We had Nvidia's first salvo of RTX 50 releases hit the market, for better or for worse. Then, we saw AMD take to the market with its own hardware. And now, just when we thought we could take a rest from all the GPU news, we hear rumors of a potential RTX Pro 6000 releasing, and it's a beast of a card.

Details of a supposed RTX Pro 6000 appear online

As spotted by VideoCardz, this leak comes to us via harukaze5719 on X. The leak came about after someone found a website listing an RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition. A little bit of digging revealed a monster of a card: 24,064 CUDA Cores, 752 Tensor Cores, 188 RT Cores, and 96GB DDR7 Memory with ECC.

As is the case with all leaks of this manner, it's a good idea to take it with a pinch of salt. There's zero guarantee that this card will even hit the market; in fact, it may even be a "mockup product" on the website for testing purposes. But imagine if it was real—that 96GB of memory is looking pretty tasty right about now.