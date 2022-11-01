Nvidia has begun rolling out Shield Experience 9.1.1 update to all supported Shield TV devices. The update brings new features and welcome bug fixes.

Nvidia has started rolling out a new software update for its Shield TV devices. The latest update builds on Shield Experience 9.1 and brings a wealth of new enhancements like a new power control option, general bug fixes, and more.

The Nvidia Shield Experience 9.1.1 update is now rolling out to Shield TV and Shield TV Pro devices, and it includes the following changes:

Enhancements

Adds power control option to wake SHIELD when TV input changes to SHIELD

Adds developer option to force Dolby Vision Low Latency if available Enable if Dolby Vision not properly detected on some Philips TVs

Resolves large smb file transfer disconnect issues by disabling anonymous access by virus scanners

Adds developer option to improve HDMI-CEC volume control for AVR/Soundbars (“Clean up preferred playback logical address”)

General cleanup and re-organization of developer options

Bug Fixes SHIELD TV App

[Android only] Resolves issue where SHIELD TV app would not launch properly on some Samsung Galaxy phones

Video/Display

Fixes bug where protected content would not play if external storage is connected

Fixes color accuracy bug when “Default to Rec .709 for HD videos” developer option is enabled

Fixes issue where Automatic Game Mode would be enabled on NVIDIA Games even when disabled

[SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves video crash issue when seeking in quick succession when Dolby Audio Processing is enabled

Audio

[SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves issue where audio would not be present until reboot when Dolby Audio Processing is enabled

[SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves issue where audio would play at an accelerated rate when Dolby Audio Processing is enabled

Storage

Fixes bug where files were not detected properly on connected removable storage

Fixes bug when mounting NAS using IP addresses for accounts with empty passwords

Accessories

Resolves issue where Simplified wake buttons would not power on IR controlled TV

Resolves issue where SHIELD would be unresponsive to BT devices up to 60 seconds after startup

[2015/2017 SHIELD] Resolves MxMaster 3 BT mouse pairing issue

Resolves issue where TV remote would not control SHIELD 30 seconds after waking SHIELD

Resolves some issues where CEC volume control was not functioning properly on AV receivers or soundbars

Resolves issue where Control4 systems would not wake up SHIELD if systems is turned off while Screensaver is active

Other

Resolves issues where UI would be displayed in low resolution for a split second

Fixes bug where user had to select a home app when setting up SHIELD after factory reset or system upgrades

“Enable Dolby Vision” notification will be suppressed after dismissing

Fixes bug where region specific apps would not be visible after disabling

Fixes bug where microphone notification would be displayed on “Ok Google” hotword activation

The Nvidia Shield and Shield TV Pro have long been on the market but still provide an excellent experience thanks to constant updates. Both devices are powered by a Tegra X1+ processor and offer support for 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos. Best of all, the devices can make use of Android apps and games, and also take advantage of Nvidia's GeForce Now game streaming platform with access to thousands of high-quality PC and console titles. If interested, you can always pick one up, starting at around $140.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro NVIDIA Shield TV Pro The SHIELD TV Pro supports 4K HDR streaming, runs Android TV, and has a neat AI upscaling feature but features more ports for better versatility. View at Amazon

NVIDIA Shield TV Stick NVIDIA SHIELD TV Streaming Stick (2019) The SHIELD TV is a streaming TV stick that supports 4K HDR streaming, runs Android TV, and has a neat AI upscaling feature. View at Amazon

Source: Nvidia forums