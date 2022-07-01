Nvidia Shield Experience 9.1 brings Auto Low Latency Mode, Night Listening Mode, and more!

Nvidia is rolling out a fresh software update for all Shield TV devices. The latest release is based on Shield Experience 9.0, and it introduces a host of new features and bug fixes, including a new Auto Low Latency Mode, a Night Listening Mode, AI upscaling support for 60Hz HDR10 video, and more.

Nvidia Shield Experience 9.1 started rolling out to all Shield and Shield Pro devices earlier this week, and it includes the following changes:

Enhancements: Adds support to automatically enable game mode on supported TVs (ALLM) Adds night listening mode (HDMI audio only) Adds option specify network workgroup when connecting to SHIELD over local network Adds option to create your own password when connecting to SHIELD over local network [SHIELD Pro 2019] Adds AI upscaling support for 60Hz HDR10 video [SHIELD Remote 2019] Adds option to only wake SHIELD with power button or NETFLIX button [Game Controllers] Adds option to only wake SHIELD with logo button Adds option to match uncompressed audio with Dolby reference volume levels Adds option to disable displaying HDR/Dolby Vision content Adds notification when app uses microphone

Bug fixes: Display Fixes bug where Dolby Vision mode would become re-enabled after reboot Network Resolves issue where link speed was not reported when connecting ethernet cable Resolves issue where “Restart Wi-fi” in Quick Settings was not working properly Audio Resolve audio pops heard after hotplug of USB audio devices Fixes bug where some apps would only play through headphones after “Match content audio resolution” is enabled Resolves issue where HDMI fixed volume required disable-enable cycle to work properly Fixes bug where stereo upmix would not become enabled after playing multichannel discrete audio [SHIELD 2019] Disables comfort noise feature when Dolby Audio Processing is enabled Storage Improves file transfer speeds to attached storage Resolves issues where NAS would not reconnect after SHIELD restart Accessories Fixes bug where SHIELD Controller 2017 or SHIELD Remote 2015 would not auto pair after taking upgrade Shield TV app Fixes bug where SHIELD TV app would not send keyboard entries while streaming GeForce NOW Resolves SHIELD TV app issue where user could not copy/paste text (passwords, URL, etc) Other Resolves issue connecting to GeForce NOW servers while NVIDIA Share is active Improves stream to twitch duration indefinitely Resolves issue where system would become unresponsive after enabling Dolby Audio Processing from quick menu Resolves issue where SHIELD would wake up unexpectedly Improved HDMI-CEC compatibility with other HDMI connected devices Resolves issue where app switcher (double tap home) would not show most recent screenshot properly Resolves adb connection issue where host PC would need to be re-authorized after 7 days Fixes bug where D-pad “up” and “down” would not function after upgrade



While some users report that the latest Shield Experience update fixes several annoying issues, others say that it completely bricks their devices. Therefore, we advise users to head over to Nvidia’s announcement thread (linked below) and check user reports for their respective devices before installing the update.

Source: Nvidia forums