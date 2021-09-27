The NVIDIA Shield TV is at an all-time low price on Amazon U.K.

NVIDIA’s SHIELD TV is often cited as one of the best Android TV boxes out there and for good reasons. Not only does it offer powerful hardware, but it also keeps getting better with new features and additions regularly being delivered via software updates. One of the biggest criticisms of the NVIDIA Shield TV is that it still runs Android 9 out of the box, but that’s not as big of a deal as it would be on smartphones. Now it’s on sale on Amazon U.K. at an all-time low price of £104.99.

NVIDIA Shield TV NVIDIA Shield TV runs on Android TV 9 and comes with built-in Chromecast support. See at Amazon

In Android TV devices, features don’t usually come via major software updates. Instead, many are distributed through system apps like the Android TV launcher. Still, we are hoping that NVIDIA upgrades the SHIELD to Android TV 12 as it adds support for a native 4K resolution UI and refresh rate switching. Although the SHIELD TV does have its own refresh rate switching feature, it will be nice to have official OS-level support so that apps can take advantage of it.

The NVIDIA Shield TV includes everything you’ll get with the Chromecast, barring the new Google TV experience (at least for now). Apart from that, it also supports AI-enhanced upscaling to 4K. In terms of the specs, it’s powered by an NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor and comes with 2GB of RAM, 8GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/ 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, and an Ethernet port.

Other features of this Android TV device include Dolby Atmos and DTS-X surround sound support, and a robust remote with voice control. Lastly, it can run the NVIDIA GeForce Now game streaming service, something that you won’t get on streaming devices from other brands. If you’re in the market for a new smart TV box, then this might be the one for you.