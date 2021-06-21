Prime Day Deals: Get NVIDIA’s SHIELD TV streaming TV stick for $25 off

These days, cutting the cord is easier than ever thanks to the plethora of online streaming platforms and Internet-connected streaming TV devices. Most TVs these days even come with built-in streaming options or a full-fledged smart TV operating system. But what if you still own a “dumb” TV or you hate the software running on your “smart” TV? In that case, you’ll want to pick up an external streaming TV player, the best of which is the NVIDIA SHIELD TV.

NVIDIA’s SHIELD TV line has been around since 2015, with one refresh to the line happening in 2017 and another that happened in 2019. Thanks to the Tegra X1 chip which is relatively powerful compared to the chips found in most streaming TV devices, NVIDIA’s stellar software support on top of Android TV, and plethora of features, the SHIELD TV has been lauded by many as the best streaming media player you can buy. The 2019 refresh added a new dongle-sized device to the lineup, and that device is now on sale for $25 off for Amazon Prime Day.

The SHIELD TV streaming stick is a cylindrical dongle that is designed to hang out of sight behind your TV. If your WiFi network has trouble penetrating behind your TV, then this stick can be pulled away to make the signal better. If you want a faster or more stable connection for 4K HDR streaming or cloud gaming, then the SHIELD TV dongle has a gigabit Ethernet port you can use. Despite its size, it even has a microSD card slot for expandable storage. Internally, the SHIELD TV stick has 8GB of internal storage for all your apps, 2GB of RAM for speedy performance, 802.11ac WiFi support, and Bluetooth 5.0 LE support. The device also supports audio and video standards like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, and more. Lastly, the device comes with a Toblerone-shaped controller.

NVIDIA SHIELD TV Streaming Stick (2019) The SHIELD TV is a streaming TV stick that supports 4K HDR streaming, runs Android TV, and has a neat AI upscaling feature. The cheaper model normally retails for $150 but you can grab it for $25 off today at checkout. View at Amazon

The larger and more expensive SHIELD TV Pro has more RAM, more storage, two full-sized USB 3.0 ports, and support for additional software features, but the smaller, dongle-sized model is perfectly fine for most people. It still has what I’d say is the best feature of any streaming TV player: AI upscaling. With this feature, frames from the video source are run through a neural network and upscaled, resulting in better quality images. This is especially noticeable and works really well in animated content, which is why I use the SHIELD TV in place of my Sony TV’s built-in software.