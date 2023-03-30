Back in December, Nvidia decided to drop off a lump of coal to Shield TV users, letting them know that its GameStream service would be discontinued. It looks like that time has finally arrived, as users are reporting that a new update has been delivered to the gaming console, removing access to GameStream. Those hoping to continue their PC gaming experience on the aging hardware will need to resort to Geforce NOW, which is an entirely different kind of service.

Although the Nvidia Shield TV hasn't been updated in quite some time, users have remained loyal, as the product has provided a lot of value over the years. GameStream is quite unique, allowing users to stream powerful PC titles from their computer to the Nvidia Shield TV. While products like the Steam Link performed similarly, you can no longer purchase this product, which made the Shield TV one of the very last devices available the provide this kind of interaction between PC and TV.

Now, if you're wondering what will happen if you don't update your Shield TV with the latest update, Nvidia luckily has an answer, stating through its official FAQ page that at least for the time being, GameStream will continue to work. It goes on to state that while it will work, that it will also eventually be shut down, but doesn't provide a concrete timeline of when this will happen. If you're a hardcore user of GameStream, this might be a great temporary fix.

But be warned the company does leave a disclaimer that all other services will need an update to work, so it looks like there's going to be some kind of trade off here. The company does also recommend downloading the Steam Link app, but from impressions around the web, it looks like the experience isn't nearly as polished as what GameStream offered. Of course, you're welcome to give it a try, as it might be a suitable replacement.

Source: 9to5Google, Nvidia