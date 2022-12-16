Nvidia issued an email to Shield TV users, letting them know that starting in February GameStream will no longer be available.

Nvidia dropped some bad news on Shield TV users today, announcing that it would discontinue support for its GameStream starting early next year. GameStream was a powerful tool that allowed Shield TV users to harness the power of their gaming PC over the network for an incredible gaming experience at 4K and 60 frames per second.

The news came directly from Nvidia in the form of an email and was shared on Reddit, with many users of the subreddit ShieldAndroidTV feeling quite unhappy about the upcoming change. In the email, Nvidia states that the change will come in the form of an update that will arrive in mid-February. Once this update is applied, GameStream will no longer be accessible.

The email directs users to try Steam Link, an app that works similarly, offering the same hardware support that GameStream does, but many have complained that the results are not up to par with Nvidia's offering. Of course, experiences will differ so it is always a good idea to try it before completely dismissing it.

Nvidia also directs those affected to try out its game streaming service GeForce Now. This is an entirely different service that allows users to subscribe and gain access powerful PCs and stream games over the internet. While it can be a great service, especially with its recent update that allows games to be streamed at 1600p at 120 frames per second, it can get costly, starting at $9.99 per month and going as high as $19.99 per month for the most premium tier.

This kind of change is a huge blow, especially because the Nvidia Shield TV isn't like a PC and is confined to specific parameters of the OS and the hardware itself. There isn't a way to expand beyond what the device is capable of, even with clever software adjustments.

Source: Reddit