You can now pair your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S controller to the NVIDIA SHIELD TV

If you own an NVIDIA Shield TV, you’ll be greeted by a nice update today. NVIDIA is rolling out a Shield Experience Upgrade (version 8.2.2) that introduces support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S controllers, giving you more ways to game on the set top box.

“When SHIELD TV launched, way back in 2015, we made the promise to support these devices with regular upgrades including features and general improvements,” NVIDIA said.

Thankfully, connecting the next-gen controllers to the SHIELD TV is pretty straightforward:

DualSense: Hold PlayStation and Share/Clip button until light pulses blue

Xbox Series X/S: Hold the pairing button until the Xbox button blinks

Once connected, SHIELD TV owners can use the controllers with GeForce Now, the company’s game streaming service, and with with Android games, too.

That is, if you can even get your hands on these next-gen controllers. The two consoles from Sony and Microsoft have been available for a few months now, but they’re still very difficult to find. You might have an easier time individually tracking down the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S controllers, but compatibility with the NVIDIA SHIELD TV doesn’t seem like enough of a reason to purchase them on their own.

The update also introduces support for Control4 home automation systems and an option in advanced sound settings to disable volume control notifications. NVIDIA SHIELD TV were treated to another update last November that introduced several bug fixes and enhancements, including improved system volume levels when audio is routed to USB DAC or Bluetooth headset and a developer option to force HDCP 1.4 compatibility mode (4K protected content will not be available).

Today’s update is the 27th SHIELD software upgrade since the first model was introduced, NVIDIA said, and is available to all SHIELD TV owners. If you don’t see the update right away, NVIDIA said it could take a few days to roll out to all users.