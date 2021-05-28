NVIDIA’s SHIELD TV is getting an update that adds new controller and peripheral support

NVIDIA is rolling out a minor software update to its line of SHIELD TV products. With SHIELD Experience 8.2.3 rolling out today, you won’t be getting an OS update (as in, the OS is still Android 9 Pie with Android TV), but you are getting a newer security patch level and support for new accessories.

The update to SHIELD Experience 8.2.3 was announced on the NVIDIA forums earlier today and should already be rolling out to devices. I received the update notice on my 2019 SHIELD TV Pro model, but we’ve also heard that the update has already started rolling out to the regular 2019 SHIELD TV as well.

Once you update to the latest version, your device will have the April 2021 security patch level, improved support for Control4 IP-based controllers, support for new SCUF controllers, and support for single USB receiver connections to select Corsair SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS peripherals.

NVIDIA SHIELD TV (2015 & 2017 Forums) ||| NVIDIA SHIELD TV & TV Pro (2019) Forums

The full changelog for the SHIELD Experience 8.2.3 update is as follows:

NVIDIA SHIELD Experience 8.2.3 Changelog

Includes Android security patch level up to April 2021

Improves re-connection to Control4 IP based controllers

Adds support for SCUF Infinity4PS, SCUF Impact, and SCUF Prestige controllers

Adds support for single USB receiver connection to Corsair SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS peripherals: K57 RGB KEYBOARD DARK CORE RGB PRO MOUSE VIRTUOSO RGB WIRELESS HEADSET Single USB configuration requires iCUE software and PC or MAC



The 2019 SHIELD TV duo are poised to get an OS update in the future, though it’s unclear if NVIDIA will ship Android TV 10 or skip to Android TV 11. The last major update to both devices rolled out last August in the form of SHIELD Experience 8.2, which brought enhancements to the AI upscaler among other changes. The last two minor updates (SHIELD Experience 8.2.1 and 8.2.2) brought a ton of bug fixes and support for the PS5/Xbox Series X/S controllers respectively, so hopefully the next update is a bit more substantive.