NVIDIA Shield TV update 9.0.2 rolls out with a ton of bug fixes

Back in January, NVIDIA officially released Shield Experience 9.0.0 to all of its TV devices — including the original 2015 model. This update saw devices upgraded to Android TV 11 while also bringing in support for the next generation of GeForce NOW cloud gaming in 4K HDR. However, just like most major software updates, it introduced several bugs that have been affecting various functionalities. The advent of Shield Experience 9.0.1 was supposed to wrap up all of those bugs, but more still remained. Now Shield Experience 9.0.2 is rolling out, patching even more bugs than last time.

For context, back in August 2020, NVIDIA said it was skipping the Android TV 10 update for Shield devices, as the update didn’t add much for the work that was required to implement it. We heard that NVIDIA was beta testing an Android TV 11 update in October, and soon after, the update was made official as “Shield Experience 9.0.0”. Shield Experience 9.0.1 came later, and the latest changelog for Shield Experience 9.0.2 is below.

NVIDIA Shield Experience 9.0.2 full changelog Enhancements Adds Plex support for latest Hauppauge WinTV-dualHD DVB-T tuner (EU only)

Adds helpful notifications when connecting or formatting removable storage Video/Display [2019 SHIELD only] Fixes bug where AI upscaling could not be changed in Netflix app

Fixes bug where other video apps would use refresh rate set in Kodi

Resolves issue playing Dolby Vision content when Phillips TVs are connected

Adds developer option “Default to Rec. 709 for HD videos” to improve video color (enabling may cause crashes in apps like Apple TV+ or Paramount + app) Audio [SHIELD 2019 only] Resolves audio stutter issues on Bluetooth or USB headsets while Dolby Audio Processing is enabled

Fixes bug where surround upmixer would stop working after playing Dolby audio streams

Resolves audio issues when connecting headset to 2015 SHIELD Controller Storage Improves file transfer speeds

Fixes bug when copying files over local network from Mac to removable storage on SHIELD

Fixes bug where migrating data from internal to adopted storage would hang indefinitely

Resolves issue where files copied over local network are not visible until SHIELD reboots

Resolves issue where Dolphin emulator would not write to NAS

Resolves issue where SD card notification would be displayed when launching apps

Resolves issue where Documents UI cannot access external storage folders Accessories Resolves issue pairing Dual Shock 3, XBOX One S, XBOX Series S/X, and Switch Pro controllers

Resolves issue where XBOX 360 controllers would send D-Pad commands twice

Resolves issue where Bluetooth headsets would not be disconnected on sleep after feature is enabled HDMI Resolves some instances where SHIELD would not sleep when issued command over HDMI-CEC Misc [2015/2017 SHIELD] Resolves crash issue with Google Play Games

Fixes bug affecting streaming to twitch using NVIDIA Share

Fixes “database insertion failure” bug where recording video with NVIDIA Share

Resolves issue when capturing screenshots in GeForce NOW using NVIDIA Share

Resolves issue where Channels app DVR function would not record properly

Fix bug on Mouse Toggle app where select button would not be detected

Fixes bug where system would hang when accessing home screen after “matching frame rate” in Kodi

Resolves crash caused by database issues on apps including CW, Atresplayer, and SVT Play

Resolves localization issue with Canadian Language selection of energy start timers Known issues Re-connection issues on XBOX Elite 2 controllers

Free space reports incorrect using SMB server feature in SHIELD

AI upscaling does not work when streaming GeForce NOW 1080p HDR content

[SHIELD 2019 base model] Resolution is capped at 1080p when using ADB for screen capture

Unable to log into Google or Netflix accounts when using restricted profile

Change in mapping (Stretched vs black bars) of 16:9 content to 16:10 display behavior from 8.2.3

When refresh rate switcher is enabled with the network debugging feature popups asking for Device authorization to the network debugger appear randomly

NowTV casting issue

Pairing and keymapping issues with Razer Serval bluetooth controller

It doesn’t seem that there are any new features, but there are a lot of fixes. Some users have reported a sluggish experience when using devices with previous Shield Experience versions, and it remains to be seen if this update fixes those particular problems. Nevertheless, we advise all NVIDIA Shield TV owners to update to Shield Experience 9.0.2 to take advantage of the above bug fixes, especially if you’ve been having issues.

Source: NVIDIA forums