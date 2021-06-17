NVIDIA’s Shield TV is the latest to get Android TV’s new Discover feature

Earlier in February, Google rolled out a new UI refresh for the Android TV homescreen. The revamped homescreen experience looks a lot like what you get on the Chromecast with Google TV, with the main addition being a new Discover tab. This new revamp has slowly been rolling out to compatible Android TVs over the past couple of months. It landed on Android TV-powered Sony Bravia TVs back in April. Now it’s finally coming to NVIDIA’s SHIELD TV.

NVIDIA has announced that they are rolling out the new UI to the SHIELD TV, which brings the new Discover tab. The Discover tab resembles the For You tab on Google TV. It sits between the Home and Apps tabs and basically acts as a one-stop-shop for content recommendations, displaying movies and shows trending on Google and personalized content recommendations based on your watching activity. It also has a section that displays live TV recommendations from your apps and subscriptions.

The update also replaces the “All Apps” view with the “Apps” tab on the home screen. This “Apps” tab is shown in full screen, letting you see more of your apps at once.

The new homescreen revamp with the new Discover tab has started rolling out to the SHIELD TV. If you own one with the location set to the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Germany, or Australia, look for the new UI in the coming days. NVIDIA expects the rollout to be completed by next Thursday, June 24th.

The NVIDIA SHIELD TV is one of the best Android TV boxes you can get on the market right now. It’s also one of the more responsive and speedier Android TV devices out there and keeps getting better with new features and improvements via regular software updates. It received an update just last month, which brought new security patches and support for new controllers and peripherals.

Apart from this, the SHIELD TV is also set to receive Stadia support later this month, as confirmed by Google earlier this month.