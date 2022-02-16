NVIDIA Shield TV update patches Plex media server issues and other bugs

Last month, NVIDIA officially released Shield Experience 9.0.0 to all of its TV devices — including the original 2015 model. This update bumped the Android TV version to 11 and added support for the next generation of GeForce NOW cloud gaming in 4K HDR. However, just like most major software updates, it introduced several bugs that have been affecting various functionalities. Fortunately, though, the company has now released Shield Experience 9.0.1, which patches plenty of these bugs — including the Plex media server issues.

NVIDIA has shared on its forums that Shield Experience 9.0.1 is now available for all of its TV users. It addresses several of the reported issues, including a storage permission bug that was affecting some apps, in addition to the stutter when playing interlaced content. The company has provided a full change log of what’s included in this update:

Shield Experience 9.0.1 Change Log Major issues addressed Resolves PLEX Media Server issues

Fixes storage permission issues on media players, file browsers, and emulator apps

Fixes stutter when playing interlaced content HDMI/Display Resolves brief video corruption when watching YouTube TV

Fixes issue where HDMI-CEC volume control will be adjusted by 2 increments

Removes thumbnail overlay when taking a screenshot

Resolves issue where screen would be rotated 90 degrees

Restores “beta” description to “Match frame rate” settings Audio [SHIELD 2019] Fixes bug where audio would be lost after toggling “Dolby audio processing”

Fixes Bluetooth audio issue when “Audio formats” is set to manual Storage [SHIELD 2019 8GB model] Resolves issue where SD card would not be detected after reboot

Resolves issue where files on adopted storage was not visible when connecting over local network

Resolves issue where Android folders are automatically created when connecting storage

Fixes bug where files cannot copy onto removable storage when connecting over local network from a Mac

Fixes bug copying files to SHIELD over local network when app is running on SHIELD

Fixes bug where Kodi media files were not visible when connecting over local network Network Fixes bug where “Wi-Fi roaming enabled” switch was not working properly

Resolves issue where user is prompted for Wi-Fi network again after successfully connecting to networks Accessories Fixes Kodi bug where SHIELD TV app, Control4, and other remotes would not work properly

Fixes Kodi issue where long press select or menu would not be detected properly

Fixes issue on XBOX controllers where pressing the XBOX button would not bring up Stadia menu

Fixes bug where IR volume control would be disabled when USB DAC was connected

Resolves navigation issues when selecting folders to grant files and media permissions Cast Resolves instances where SHIELD would not be visible as a cast device Misc Fixes bug where Kodi system files were unaccessable Fixes bug where playback status for videos would show up on the home screen

We advise all NVIDIA Shield TV users to update to Shield Experience 9.0.1 to take advantage of these fixes and enjoy a smoother experience.

