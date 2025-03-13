Summary Nvidia claims RTX 50-series GPUs are off to a better start than the previous generation.

Nvidia has released four GPUs in the past several weeks, compared to only two in the previous generation.

RTX 50-series GPUs remain out of stock at most major retailers.

Even with new generations from AMD and Nvidia, it's felt impossible to find a new graphics card in stock anywhere, much less for list price. That's true of both current- and last-gen options, with cards like AMD's RX 7800 XT selling for north of $800 despite sporting a list price of just $500. Despite barren inventory and claims of "paper launches" online, Nvidia says that it's actually shipped twice as many RTX 50-series GPUs than it did RTX 40-series GPUs in the same time period.

RTX 50-series GPUs are actually popular, says Nvidia

But there's a little more to the story