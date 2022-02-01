New NVIDIA Studio Driver adds support for RTX 3080 Ti laptops

NVIDIA has released the latest version of its Studio drivers, geared towards users with a creative focus. The latest version of the NVIDIA Studio driver adds support for the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti laptop GPUs, which were announced at CES 2022.

A handful of laptops featuring NVIDIA’s new GPUs are already available to order, including the Razer Blade 15 and 17 and the Gigabyte AERO 16 and 17. There are many more of them on the way, too, including the Razer Blade 14, MSI Creator Z16 and Z17, and ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED, which is launching later in the year. These are certified NVIDIA Studio laptops, and with the new Studio drivers, users can get even more performance out of them in certain creation apps.

NVIDIA gives some examples of how a laptop with an Intel Alder Lake processor and a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU can crush the MacBook Pro 16-inch with an M1 Max processor, specifically with the improvements in the new Studio driver. For example, a Blender render that would take 94 minutes to finish with the M1 Max only takes 10 minutes with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

Notably, NVIDIA doesn’t specify if it’s using a 32-core M1 Max for the comparison, and it’s worth noting there is a 24-core model. While it certainly wouldn’t make up the huge difference, there’s a chance the comparison is slightly skewed in NVIDIA’s favor.

Aside from that, there isn’t much new with this new driver. NVIDIA did highlight that Maxon recently launched Redshift RT, a new feature exclusive for NVIDIA RTX GPUs that accelerates render time thanks to the RT cores in those GPUs. Redshift RT is available in beta and it’s integrated into Maxon apps like Cinema 4D, plus it’s available in other apps like Autodesk 3ds Max, Autodesk Maya, Blender, Vectorworks, and more.

If you want to get the latest driver right away, you can head over to the NVIDIA driver download page.