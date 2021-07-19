NVIDIA Studio Driver update for July bring support for Unity, Unreal Engine, and more

NVIDIA has announced the release of the latest version of Studio Drivers for July that officially brings support for two of the most popular game engines- Unity and Unreal Engine – alongside Toolbag, Omniverse, and more. The announcement was made at the ongoing Game Developers Conference 2021.

With the new Studio Driver update, NVIDIA’s RTX technology is now integrated into the latest releases of the game engines mentioned above. Game developers will be able to create better-looking games while taking less time and without worrying about their systems crashing. According to NVIDIA, both Unity and Unreal Engine have recently received the benefits of RTX, where Unity natively supports DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), allowing developers to improve image quality comparable to native resolution by using AI. By doing so, they are conventionally rendering only a fraction of the pixels, thus boosting real-time performance and saving exporting times.

Similarly, Unity 2021.2 integrated with the latest DLSS SDK 2.2.1 from NVIDIA brings a function to enable the optimal image quality for a particular resolution, called “Auto” mode, along with an optional sharpening slider to fine-tune the visuals. An upcoming build of Unity is also expected to introduce Eye-Tracked Foveated Rendering. This technique renders a single image at varying resolutions, sharpening the point of focus while blurring other parts to mimic human eyesight.

GPU Lightmass baking built on RTX ray tracing also brings parameters, so developers have better control of lighting and levels of detail in production assets. With Marmoset Toolbag 4.03 featuring a new ray-tracing engine, it is optimized to run on all modern GPUs while faster ray-tracing results are achieved with native hardware support of NVIDIA RTX devices.

Real-time rendering and virtual reality plugin Enscape will be releasing a new update that is expected to add a new NVIDIA real-time denoiser and support for NVIDIA DLSS. This will enable smoother viewport visibility, render at lower resolutions, and higher framerates, using AI super-resolution to upscale the image to equal if not higher visual fidelity. Lastly, Topaz Video Enhance AI brings support for Slow Motion, a new RTX GPU Tensor Core feature that generates a high-quality, smooth, slow-motion capture with minimal artifacts.

Additionally, NVIDIA has announced that gamers and content creators using Discord to stream content will now be able to use the new NVDEC integration, which is exclusive to NVIDIA GPUs, for accelerated video decoding. With the new codec, users can share screens and stream over Discord with reduced resource utilization.

NVIDIA also made announcements around NVIDIA Omniverse, its platform for 3D content creation and collaboration, and Studio Shop, where students and young developers can discover and create content using the latest RTX 30-series GPU-powered NVIDIA Studio laptops.