NVIDIA is reportedly testing an Android TV 11 update for the SHIELD TV

In August this year, an NVIDIA staff member confirmed that the company was skipping the Android 10 update for the SHIELD TV. While at the time, the company revealed no information about a potential Android TV 11 update for the Android TV box, recent reports suggest that it’s in the works.

A deleted post on the r/nividiashield subreddit (via Android Police) suggests that NVIDIA has started beta testing a new version of NVIDIA SHEILD Experience 9.0 based on Android TV 11. A cached version of the post reveals that the update doesn’t seem to look noticeably different compared to the Android TV 9 release, but it likely has several under-the-hood changes.

The Reddit user who made the original post also confirmed that they had received the update after enrolling in NVIDIA’s closed beta testing program. However, the post and the user’s account have since been deleted. A different user in the comments reveals that NVIDIA imposed a confidentiality agreement on beta testers, which seems to be the reason behind the deletion. The agreement allegedly states:

“Beta software is confidential. Do not post any information, bugs, or issues on public forms (e.g. SHIELD forums on NVIDIA.com, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Reddit, etc. The success of this beta program depends on your discreet cooperation.”

At the moment, we don’t know much else about the Android TV 11 update for the NVIDIA SHIELD TV. We reached out to the company for more information, but a spokesperson declined to comment. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more information about the update.

For the unaware, Android TV 11 brings some noteworthy improvements, including native support for more controllers, like the Nintendo Switch Pro controller and the Steam Controller, over Bluetooth and USB. It also includes support for the Auto Low Latency Mode introduced with the HDMI 2.1 spec, which can turn off graphics post-processing and therefore greatly reduce latency.