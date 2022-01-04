Nvidia unveils GeForce RTX 3050 GPU for budget gamers & teases RTX 3090 Ti

In addition to the new RTX 3070 Ti and the RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPUs, Nvidia has also announced two new desktop graphics cards — the entry-level RTX 3050 and the behemoth RTX 3090 Ti. Unsurprisingly, the RTX 3050 is the more affordable GPU out of the two, and it’ll be available to purchase as early as this month starting at $249. Let’s take a quick look at these GPUs to see what they bring to the table:

Nvidia RTX 3050: Ray-tracing & DLSS on a budget

There’s no denying that the new RTX 3050 is the new budget king, at least for those who’re looking to stick with Team Green. This particular GPU is an upgrade to the aging GTX 1650 GPU that came out back in 2019. The RTX 3050 is built on Nvidia’s Ampere architecture and comes with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. According to Nvidia, the RTX 3050 GPU is capable of allowing gamers to enjoy ray-tracing with up to 60FPS, albeit at 1080p. That’s not necessarily a bad thing considering how it also offers third-generation Tensor cores to enable things like its AI-based DLSS technology to further improve the overall experience.

It’s worth pointing out that there will be no founders edition model of the RTX 3050 GPU. You’ll have to pick up one of the partner cards like this dual-fan variant from PNY instead. Nvidia says it’s working with a bunch of OEM partners to bring the RTX 3050 to the market as early as this month. Provided there’s enough stock available for everyone, you should be able to pick one of these RTX 3050 GPUs starting January 27.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

Nvidia is also announcing a new flagship GPU in the form of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. This new GPU will use the same 8nm GA102 chip from the RTX 3090, but it has slightly different internals. The new RTX 3090 Ti GPU includes 24GB of GDDR6X running at 21Gbps. That’s the same amount of VRAM as the RTX 3090, except it has a significantly faster memory clock. According to Nvidia, this should allow the new RTX 3090 Ti to provide additional performance for both 4K gaming as well as other workloads including AI tasks.

Nvidia didn’t get into too many details about the GPU, but it did say that the RTX 3090 Ti will include 40 teraflops of GPU performance. That being said, it remains to be seen exactly how powerful the new GPU will be, especially when compared to the existing 3090 GPUs on the market. Nvidia says it’ll be ready to share more details about the 3090 Ti later this month. That’s when we also expect to learn how much it costs. But considering how the original RTX 3090 debuted for $1,499, we don’t expect this one to go easy on our pockets.