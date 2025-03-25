Summary Project G-Assist is now downloadable through the latest Nvidia app update, offering real-time diagnostics and game optimizations.

Assitant only works on specific Nvidia desktop GPUs with 12GB VRAM.

Nvidia app also includes DLSS overrides, new resolution modes, and unified display settings.

Back in June 2024, Nvidia demoed Project G-Assist at Computex. The assistant was touted as a game-changer for the PC community, including both creators and gamers as it could leverage AI to optimally tweak your settings and maximize your title's (application or game) performance. Fast-forward to today and the company has announced the general availability of the gaming copilot in its latest Nvidia app update.

Project G-Assist to the rescue

G-Assist can now be downloaded through the latest version of the Nvidia app. It is important to note that it is powered by a small language model (SLM) that runs locally on your machine, so it's not designed to be a general-use conversational agent. That said, it still has some interesting functionalities, including:

Real-time diagnostics

Recommendations to reduce system bottlenecks

Optimize game configurations

Automatically overclock your GPU

Visualize and export performance metrics

Answer questions about your PC's hardware and the associated Nvidia software

Connect with and control select peripherals and software applications through natural language commands

While all of this is pretty exciting, some gamers may be peeved to know that Project G-Assist only works on Nvidia RTX 30, 40, and 50 desktop GPUs with at least 12GB of video RAM. If you qualify this requirement along with some other relatively minor ones mentioned here, you should be able to launch the assistant using the Alt + G shortcut. It is also worth noting that since the SLM runs locally, you may experience a temporary and minor performance dip if you use Project G-Assist during your gaming session.

Plenty more where that came from

There are tons of other features present in the latest Nvidia app update too. The company's new DLSS overrides can now be triggered through the Graphics > Program Settings window for supported titles. Additionally, the DLSS Override - Super Resolution mode can now utilize any DLSS preset for games that lack native support rather than being limited to DLAA or DLSS Super Resolution Ultra Performance. This offers games complete control over finding the perfect balance between image quality and performance. Nvidia has also boasted that it now supports over 100 DLSS Multi Frame Generation games and apps, and even more titles where you can update the DLSS Super Resolution to its new transformer AI model.

Lastly, the firm has migrated its Display Scaling and Display Color settings from the Nvidia Control panel to the Nvidia app, complete with a modern UI. This is a part of the company's phased approach to unify all of its configurations within a single application. Nvidia will continue this process with upcoming updates, but if you have feedback for the company, make sure to send it through the exclamation icon in the upper-right corner of the Nvidia overlay.