After months of battling issues with instability, Nvidia finally addressed dozens of bugs with a new driver release on Wednesday. But it looks like Nvidia did more than squash bugs with the latest driver release. Now that the driver is out in the wild, reports are rolling in about improved performance in games, sometimes as high as 10%.

Nvidia's 576.02 driver reportedly comes with big performance gains

Maybe it's time to re-test some graphics cards