Nvidia may be stopping production of the RTX 3060, but cards won't disappear immediately.

Despite the news, there will still be time to purchase an RTX 3060 if the information is true.

If the Steam charts are anything to go by, the GeForce RTX 3060 is a very popular choice among gamers. In fact, we crowned an RTX 3060 as the best overall GPU for under $300, which really says something given the competition. However, good things must come to an end, as an insider has claimed that Nvidia is preparing to cease production of the beloved graphics card.

Nvidia may be stopping production of the GeForce RTX 3060

As reported by Tom's Hardware, the information came from an admin of the forum Bobatang. They cited "accurate information" stating that Nvidia was sounding the final call for manufacturers if they wanted to purchase any more GeForce RTX 3060 cards for their systems.

Fortunately, as Tom's Hardware notes, this doesn't mean that RTX 3060 cards are now going to evaporate from stores, even if this rumor is true. Nvidia still allows sales for a few months after it declares that a GPU will cease manufacture, so there will still be time to grab one if this information is true. However, as usual, always take these tidbits of information with a grain of salt - even if the insider is telling the truth, what they say may not always come to light in the way they expected.

So, how big a deal is it if the RTX 3060 goes out of production? As it turns out, it's pretty big news. If you head over to Steam's hardware survey for video cards, you'll see that the GeForce RTX 3060 sits atop of the rest, with a pretty mighty market share of 5.88%. The only GPU that can hold a candle to it is the GTX 1650, at 4.00%.