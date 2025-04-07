Summary Nvidia's recent drivers are causing issues, with display settings being a main problem.

Gamers Nexus reproduced various crashes in popular games due to Nvidia driver features.

Switching the order of DisplayPort connections on the GPU may help resolve some crashes.

Nvidia's recent driver releases have caught a lot of criticism, not the least of which came from the developers of The First Berserker: Khazan and InZoi, who independently recommended gamers roll back to previous drivers to avoid issues. The scope of the problem is starting to come into focus now, though. The boogieman of tech controversies, Gamers Nexus, has been able to reproduce several of the issues reported by users, calling Nvidia's recent driver releases "absolutely abhorrent" and "completely embarrassing."

Related How to completely uninstall Nvidia drivers Running into issues with your current Nvidia drivers? Here's how you can remove them from your PC.

Nvidia's recent drivers have a lot of problems

Display settings seem to be the main culprit, though