Summary Nvidia's latest hotfix driver includes numerous bug fixes, addressing issues like game crashes and display flickers.

Nvidia will consolidate all hotfixes into a certified driver later on.

Users leveraging the 576.02 driver may encounter improvements in performance, despite several ongoing bugs.

Nvidia's drivers have been in hot water lately. Following the release of its latest Blackwell cards, Nvidia's drivers have seen an onslaught of issues from black screens in games to crashes. Despite a massive driver update earlier this month that promised to solve the issues facing Nvidia's latest GPUs, problems remain, and a new hotfix driver promises to fix at least some of the bugs that are still floating around.

Nvidia's newest hotfix driver includes a ton of bug fixes

We might not be completely out of the woods yet, though