We've talked a lot about the RTX 50 series here at XDA, but most of the cards we've seen are on the high end of the power spectrum. There have been rumors that Nvidia plans to release an RTX 5050 card, which aims to be a more budget-friendly option for gamers who don't need the most powerful cards on the market. Now, said rumors have seemingly come true, as details of an RTX 5050 have popped up online.

Details of a supposed RTX 5050 appear online, and its a little weak

As spotted by VideoCardz, user kopite7kimi on X posted the potential specifications for the RTX 5050. As it's aimed to be more of a budget, entry-level card, you're not going to see the same blistering-fast hardware as the 5090, but some people have claimed that it's essentially a 3060 in a new shell:

Unfortunately, we have no clue as to how much this card will cost. The price tag will likely be what makes or breaks the 5050; if it's too expensive, people will likely turn to AMD or Intel's new cards. Nvidia will have to come out with something extra to tide people over should the cost be a little higher than they were expecting.

If you haven't read much about the RTX 50 series and want to know how well the other models are faring, I have some bad news for you. We got our hands on the Nvidia RTX 5070, and as per our review, we were less than pleased with it. As such, this is setting a pretty worrying trend with Nvidia's hardware, and may allow its competitors to take a few wins for themselves.