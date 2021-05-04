Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is showing up all over the place

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU is coming. While most leaks shouldn’t be taken too seriously until the product is announced, the RTX 3080 Ti has just been leaked so many times by now.

The latest was by Reddit user FaisalKhatib (spotted by VideoCardz). According to the post, the MSI Suprim X was spotted at a store in United Arab Emirates. Interestingly, the card is reportedly selling for a whopping $3,500. Naturally, if that’s the actual price in UAE, it will vary by region and should end up costing much less.

According to VideoCards, Nvidia is set to announce the 3080 Ti as well as the 3070 Ti on May 31. The 3080 Ti will include 12GB GDDR6X memory with 10,240 CUDA cores. It has a 384-bit bus, so while it only has 2GB more memory than a regular RTX 3080, it beats the 320-bit memory interface width.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, on the other hand, will reportedly have 6,144 CUDA cores and 8GB GDDR6X memory. According to the report, the memory upgrade is a big focus of both of these graphics cards.

Just to confirm from my end – the RTX 3080 Ti 12GB is certainly real, and coming soon™️. I obviously blacked out the background to protect someone, but that’s a real 3080 Ti someone I know has their hands on… pic.twitter.com/sn18aNbboa — Moore’s Law Is Dead (@mooreslawisdead) May 4, 2021

While it seems like you’ll have to wait a bit if you’re excited about the official announcement, there really aren’t many secrets left. The product has been leaked by a variety of vendors, and for a variety of OEMs. Aside from the MSI card that was on Reddit, YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead tweeted a Gigabyte model.

The only details left now are pricing and availability. If you’re interested, pricing should come at the end of the month. There will be a launch date as well, but as for when you can actually walk into a store and buy one, that might be another story entirely.