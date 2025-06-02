Summary Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000 is up to 14% faster than the RTX 5090, if you have $10,000 to burn.

Surprisingly clear scaling between RTX Pro 6000 and RTX 5090 is showcased in games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Star Wars Outlaws.

Despite being a workstation GPU, the RTX Pro 6000 looks like a gaming graphics card.

If you own an RTX 5090, I have some bad news. There's a new fastest gaming GPU in town, and it comes from Nvidia. Youtuber and famed overclocker der8auer got their hands on Nvidia's latest RTX Pro 6000 graphics card, which leverages the same GB202 GPU as the RTX 5090, though with 96GB of GDDR7 memory and nearly all the cores of the die enabled. As the name and memory configuration suggest, this isn't a graphics card targeting gamers. Still, der8auer took it out for a spin in a suite of games, including Cyperpunk 2077 and Star Wars Outlaws, and found that the GPU is up to 14% faster than the RTX 5090.

Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000 is an odd gaming champion

Provided you have around $10,000 to burn