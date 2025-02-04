We’ve been thrust into a new era of consumer GPUs, rich with AI-based solutions to pure horsepower problems. NVIDIA has gone ahead and pushed all their chips into the center of the table, and done so off the back of its DLSS suite of technologies, like Multi Frame Generation. The only problem is: it really hasn’t gone well for them.

The zealous marketing claims of the doubling of performance from last generation, combined with what feels like a paper launch for both the 5080 and 5090, have left consumers feeling disappointed. Despite not competing at the high-end this generation, AMD most certainly still in the game, it’s just a question of if RDNA 4 is the ace up their sleeve that they desperately need.

Response to the 5080 has largely been negative

Consumers feel let down, not just because they’re out of stock

Source: Nvidia



Stocking issues are one thing, disappointing gen-to-gen performance is another. The RTX 5090 is obviously in a class of its own, and is the most powerful consumer GPU in the world, without a doubt. Regardless of how you feel about its price tag, the 5090 delivers best-in-class performance, and that’s what we’ve come to expect from the top of NVIDIA’s product stack. Its little brother, the 5080, is where the cracks really begin to show for NVIDIA.

Year over year, we expect the newest generation of GPUs to have a significant performance uplift over the cards of the previous generation. That’s not what we’ve seen from the 5080 relative to the 4080. The MSRP of the RTX 4080 at launch was $1200, and even despite the “price cut" to the $1000 MSRP of the RTX 5080, you’re unlikely to see a significant performance increase. It gets even worse if you look at the 4080 Super, which was released at the same $1000 price as the 5080. Performance uplift is at most a few percent in gaming benchmarks, which is unacceptable in my opinion.

The RX 7900 XTX has aged well in raster loads

Going blow for blow with a 5080 is a good sign