If you've been holding out for one of Nvidia's latest graphics cards, now is the time to start looking. It looks like Nvidia has been resupplying retailers with RTX 50-series GPUs, and according to leaker Moore's Law is Dead, they're seeing as high as 10 times the amount of inventory that usually shows up. Prices remain high across retailers. However, looking at the retailers across the U.S., I've been able to track down everything from an RTX 5090 down to Nvidia's recent RTX 5060 Ti new and in stock at retailers.

