Nvidia's Blackwell architecture is here, and it's not been the best launch for the company. Cards have been catching fire, melting connectors and cables. A non-insignificant number of cards got past quality control with missing ROPs. There's no stock to be bought, prices are out of control, and performance just isn't where it should be after several years of development.

And that's just the top four cards from the desktop range so far. It's honestly a lot, and it's about to get worse. Laptops with the mobile versions of the RTX 50 series are on the way, and when you think about previous generations of desktop cards and how the cut-down laptop chips measure up, it's not going to be a pretty picture for Blackwell. I'm sure RTX 50 laptops will sell well regardless of any issues, but other mobile solutions are catching up and it's not going to be a clear winner for Nvidia this generation as it has been for years.

The RTX 50 series has failed to impress so far

Stock issues, flaming power cables, missing ROPs, high prices, and lackluster performance are bad for the consumer