Summary RTX 5060 Ti benchmarks show a 14% gen-on-gen improvement.

Results in OpenCL and Vulkan don't outperform AMD competition significantly.

Despite pre-release drivers, the RTX 5060 Ti's performance looks promising.

It seems Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti is mere days away from launching, with benchmarks showing up in public databases across the internet. Following a worrying performance in FurMark, two results for the RTX 5060 Ti have surfaced in the Geekbench 6 database, showcasing how the card performs in OpenCL and Vulkan applications. Although the performance uplift isn't significant, the results signal close to a 15% improvement in performance compared to the last-gen RTX 4060 Ti.

RTX 5060 Ti benchmarks surface in Geekbench

The results aren't Earth-shattering, but they're acceptable