Summary RTX 5060 may have larger VRAM capacity, making it more enticing than expected.

A 12GB graphics card from Nvidia could be a good move, as seen with the RTX 3060.

8GB of VRAM may not be enough for gaming at 1080p, making a 12GB RTX 5060 a desirable option.

All signs point to Nvidia's upcoming RTX 5060 being a disappointing release. The rumor mill suggests Nvidia will largely run back the same playbook we saw in the last generation, offering the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti with 8GB of GDDR7 memory, with an optional (and likely more expensive) version of the RTX 5060 Ti with 16GB of VRAM. However, a recent retail listing of the RTX 5060 contradicts these specs, and it makes the RTX 5060 look more enticing.

Another 12GB graphics card from Nvidia?

It certainly worked well with the RTX 3060