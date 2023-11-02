Key Takeaways NZXT and Bethesda have teamed up to create a limited-edition Starfield-branded PC case, featuring a sleek white design and the Constellation logo.

The Starfield PC comes with impressive specifications, including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070Ti, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage space.

NZXT has addressed concerns about the PC's ability to run Starfield, stating that it can achieve 80fps at 1080p and 70fps at 1440p resolution on ultra-high graphics settings. Stock is limited, so act fast to get yours.

If you’re a huge Starfield fan, there’s a good chance you already live, breathe, and sleep thinking about the game. And what better way to play the game than on a PC with a special, limited-edition Starfield case?

Fortunately, you need not wait any longer, as NZXT and Bethesda have come together to produce a special Starfield-branded PC case that is undoubtedly a must-have for space cadets and hardened veterans alike.

What is the special Starfield PC like?

The Starfield PC with its Constellation logo showing. Image Credit: NZXT product page

In a limited edition deal, NZXT is producing special PCs with exclusive Starfield decorations on their case. This includes a sleek white design, a see-through glass pane, and the bold, colorful logo of Constellation set on the side.

Fortunately, this exclusive PC isn’t just a pretty shell. Packed within the case is a seriously impressive array of system specifications:

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070Ti

AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X

32GB RAM

1TB Storage space

Play games on ultra settings - 1440p gaming

Real-time ray tracing technology

Built in Starfield H5 Flow

AIO liquid cooled with NZXT Kraken 240 RGB

Excellent gaming benchmarks

PCIe Gen 4 Support - AM4 compatible

Overclockable GPU options to unlock higher frame rates

The big question, however, is if the Starfield PC can actually run Starfield. After all, the PC release of the game has been taxing people’s gaming rigs lately, so much so that Intel Arc graphics cards are struggling to keep up with the demand.

Fortunately, NZXT has thought of this and includes a handy FPS checker at the bottom of the store page. NZXT claims that, at ultra-high graphics settings, Starfield runs at 80fps at 1080p resolution, and 70fps at 1440p.

So, if you want to cruise the stars in style, be sure to head over to the NZXT product page for the PC and select “Player: Two | CRFT 12 Edition” to get this one-of-a-kind item. It costs $1,999.00 with optional monitors as an extra, and you can grab a free 30-day trial of Xbox Game Pass if you’re a new member.

Game in style with this Starfield PC

With a beautiful shell, a powerful system under the hood, and some good performance scores in-game, this Starfield PC is the perfect way to explore the stars. Just make sure you pick yours up soon, as stock is limited.