There really is no shortage of affordable microphones that cost less than $100, even from PC accessory maker NZXT, which entered the audio game with its NZXT Capsule, which we're big fans of. But now the company has released the NZXT Capsule Mini, a more compact and affordable gaming microphone for budding streamers and content creators. It's powered by USB, can be paired up with NZXT's own small microphone arm (recommended!), and makes full use of the cardioid polar pattern for recording crisp audio.

If you've been shopping around for a new microphone for the desk or arm and thought "I'd really love one that's themed to go alongside my NZXT PC case," the NZXT Capsule Mini would be our top recommendation if you don't want more serious audiophile hardware. It won't blow your mind, but it's not priced to do so. For gaming, communicating with friends and family, or starting up your online empire, the NZXT Capsule Mini makes a lot of sense.

About this review: NZXT sent us a Capsule Mini for the purposes of this review. It did not see its contents before publishing.

Source: NZXT NZXT Capsule Mini Recommended Great audio capture on a tighter budget 8 / 10 NZXT's Capsule Mini is a compact microphone that can be used with its included stand or with an aftermarket solution. It's absolutely brilliant for playing games, podcasting, and then some. Type USB Pattern Cardoid Interfaces USB-C Weight 314g Sensitivty 20Hz - 20kHz Dimensions 60 x 65.1 x 170.2mm Maximum SPL 120 dB Signal to Noise Ratio 100 dB Pros Stunning design

Excellent recording quality

No drivers required

Included stand is sturdy Cons Only one pattern

USB cable a little short $60 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

NZXT Capsule Mini: Pricing and availability

The NZXT Capsule Mini is priced at $60 and is available right now from participating retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as directly from NZXT. Don't let this low price fool you into believing it won't be worth considering for crisp and clear audio recording quality. In fact, you could compare the NZXT Capsule Mini to other, more expensive microphones and not tell a difference, which is a commendable achievement.

NZXT Capsule Mini: Design and features

The NZXT Capsule Mini looks like most other NZXT products. That's a compliment since the company absolutely nailed its design language and makes some of the best-looking motherboards, coolers, monitors, and best PC cases around. The Capsule Mini is no exception and is available in two matte colors: black and white. We had the white in for review though the other color looks just as good, especially if you're going for the stealthy recording studio look.

Being an affordable microphone, there's not much in the form of buttons and controls on the device itself. There's a volume knob up front with a status indicator LED and an integrated mute button into the aforementioned knob. That's about it, aside from the USB-C port on the bottom. The positioning of the USB port is great for use on a boom arm since you won't need to route the cable around the microphone before sending it off onto the arm.

It's a plug-and-play microphone, meaning you won't need to fiddle with settings to get it sounding just right. There is a single 3.5mm headphone jack for live output, and NZXT's CAM software will detect the microphone, allowing you to play with a few settings. Don't worry if you're not a fan of CAM as other software should work just fine. I would have liked to see NZXT include a small carry bag for the microphone, given its size to make it easier to take on the road.

NZXT Capsule Mini: Performance

Connecting the NZXT Capsule Mini to the PC and detecting it on your favorite Linux or Windows installation is a seamless process. You can be up and running in a matter of seconds with some excellent sound recording capabilities. I left everything at factory settings to see how it performs if you were to simply connect and go, and I was pleasantly surprised by just how good the Capsule Mini sounded. The recording capabilities are excellent and captured audio sounded crystal clear when played back or witnessed in calls.

Something you will notice when using the NZXT Capsule Mini is the lack of any pop filtering. An aftermarket solution will be required to lessen this issue, but that usually won't cost you too much. It also only has the capability to record only in a cardioid pattern, but it'll still work in most scenarios.

But for gaming, some video recording, and even starting up a new streaming account, the NZXT Capsule Mini is almost perfect for the price. The USB cable is a little on the short side, especially when using the NZXT Boom Arm Mini, so you will either need to think twice about your microphone placement or invest in a longer USB-C cable.

NZXT Capsule Mini: Should you buy it?

You should buy the NZXT Capsule Mini if:

You want crisp and clear audio recording on a budget.

You already use other NZXT products and enjoy the design.

You don't want to spend more than $60 on a microphone.

You shouldn't buy the NZXT Capsule Mini if:

You want the very best audio recording in the business.

You don't enjoy using NZXT CAM (other software does work).

You require a microphone with other recording patterns.

I'd recommend the NZXT Capsule Mini to anybody who wants a capable and affordable microphone for use in games, creating content, and talking to other souls. It's compact, looks the part, and doesn't cost too much. It's a basic microphone but has everything you'll need to get up and running without venturing into the more expensive territory.

The included stand is amazing if all you require is somewhere to place the microphone on a desk or other surface. I would recommend picking up an aftermarket pop filter or NZXT's own Boom Arm Mini to go with your new purchase, but interestingly, the microphone costs less than the boom arm, so make of that what you will. If you're getting into the audio game and don't need the very best audio-capturing device on the market, the NZXT Capsule Mini is a superb compact microphone.