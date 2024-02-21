NZXT entered the mouse and keyboard market with the NZXT Lift and NZXT Function. Today, the company is rolling out new versions of both products and in this review, we'll be looking at the new NZXT Function 2. Compared to the original mechanical keyboard, NZXT has brought its switches in-house, has made the move from mechanical to optical, improved the polling rate, added additional sound-dampening foam, introduced double-shot PBT keycaps, and made it possible to adjust the actuation point for keystrokes.

Sticking to its usual NZXT Design, the Function 2 has a simplistic, minimalist design with tasteful RGB lighting. I spent a good couple of weeks testing the mini TKL NZXT Function 2 using Linux and Windows to get a feel of how it is to use the keyboard with and without access to the proprietary CAM Software. Being a fan of the original Function keyboard, I was happy to learn the company changed to optical switches, improved the keycaps, so they should last longer, and made all-round improvements to the rest of the keyboard.

The market for gaming keyboards is a hot one with plenty of big brands in the arena. NZXT has a tough uphill battle to make its products stand out and the Function 2 certainly does that with looks alone. It's also a joy to use for typing up text (including this review) and playing some PC games. The pre-lubricated optical switches are excellent, especially when configured with different actuation points to suit the situation and personal requirements. Throw in the faster polling rate and you've got one competent keyboard.

About this review: NZXT supplied XDA with a NZXT Function 2 sample for this review, but had no input on its contents.

NZXT Function 2 8 / 10 The NZXT Function 2 introduces optical switches, double-shot PBT keycaps, an enhanced polling rate, and better sound dampening, making it a better pick for gamers and typists over the original Function. This is definitely a mechanical keyboard worth considering for your PC setup. Pros Good typing experience

Excellent NZXT Swift optical switches

Vaslty improved over the original Function

Gorgeous clean aesthetic Cons Requires CAM for adjusting settings

No option for wireless

Somewhat limited choice of sizes

Price, specs, and availability

The NZXT Function 2 is available in two versions, one full-size and the other a mini ten-keyless (TKL). We received the mini TKL version of the Function 2 for this review, though both keyboards are almost identical aside from the number of keys available. The TKL Function 2 is slightly cheaper at $130 and the full-size Function 2 will set you back $140. Both keyboards include the necessary hot-swap spares and tools for switching ... switches. They're both available from NZXT directly and partnered retailers.

Compared to the original Function, NZXT has made some notable changes. The primary improvement with the Function 2 is the switch from mechanical to optical switches. These are also in-house NZXT Swift switches, as opposed to using branded Gateron switches like its predecessor. These linear optical switches have a 0.2ms response time, a 100 million actuation lifespan rating, and can be adjusted between 1 mm and 1.5 mm. The polling rate has been increased from 1,000 Hz to 8,000 Hz, an additional sound-dampening layer has been added, and the PCB has been tape-enhanced.

NZXT Function 2 NZXT Function Sizes Full, Mini TKL Full, TKL, Mini TKL Keycaps Double-shot PBT ABS Switches NZXT Swift optical Gateron Red mechanical Adjustable actuation Yes No Spare switches Yes No Polling rate ~8,000 Hz ~1,000 Hz Tape-enhanced PCB Yes No Sound-dampening form 2 layers 1 layer

Suffice it to say, NZXT improved on multiple areas of the NZXT Function to create a superior product.

Design and features

Like the NZXT Function before it, the Function 2 has an aluminum shell with a matte finish. The switches use clear housings to help the RGB light make its way out from underneath the keycaps. It's a very minimalist approach to keyboard design and matches how NZXT has approached other areas of its product catalog. If you already use NZXT hardware, including one of its best PC cases, the Function 2 will match your theme. The RGB backlighting is a nice touch and isn't too obnoxious, even in a darkened environment.

A very minimalist approach to keyboard design, matching how NZXT has approached other areas of its product catalog.

In the top-left corner of the top plate is the volume roller and a few status LEDs. The full-size Function 2 is your typical keyboard layout, though I'm a fan of more compact keyboards and the TKL version is more up my alley with its condensed layout. Removing wasted space on the keyboard allows you to save space and I find it to improve how quickly I can reach specific keys, so long as I spend enough time training my muscle memory when moving between form factors.

NZXT was able to fit in a custom NZXT key and an F13 function key, both of which can be mapped to just about anything through the CAM software. The keycaps are all white though it's a shame NZXT doesn't include any replacement caps for the enter and arrow keys. It would have been good to include some purple keycaps. This is something Keychron does right with its vast collection of custom mechanical keyboards. NZXT does include some replacement yellow and red switches, which can be used for WASD or the arrow keys, depending on your preference.

A pair of feet are present underneath the Function 2 which can be used to tilt the keyboard slightly. There's no USB passthrough, but a single USB-C port for the included cable, although you can use your own if desired. Some buttons can be found on the left side of the Function 2, assigned to altering backlight brightness, Windows lock, and other functions.

Performance

Using the Function 2 for what it was designed for is a joy. The first-gen Function was a decent keyboard, but it was let down by sub-par stabilization, keycaps, weaker dampening, and a slower polling rate. The polling rate is more than eight times faster with the Function 2. This generation of hardware from NZXT has a focus on minimizing input lag with the NZXT Lift 2 rocking Nvidia Reflex support. You won't notice any problems using the Function 2 for gaming. Its optical switches are super-fast and responsive.

Using the NZXT Function 2 for what it was designed for is a joy.

Being able to alter the actuation point is something I've appreciated with keyboards since I first witnessed the feature on the SteelSeries Apex Pro. Having certain keys set to a lower actuation point allows for quicker keystrokes, handy for movement with WASD or ability-mapped keys in MMOs. Using CAM, you'll be able to customize the keyboard at great lengths, from the RGB lighting effects to specific keys with their actuation and maps. The Function 2 may not have all the bells and whistles offered by competitor products, but it ticks all the important boxes.

Typing is a pleasant experience too with a linear switch for quieter operation. Matched with the improved sound dampening and the Function 2 can rival more expensive keyboards. Having the tools available to swap out the keycaps and switches makes the Function 2 a good choice for buying a keyboard ready to go, but with the ability to customize the typing and gaming experiences at a later date without requiring a solder iron. It's not as mod-friendly as some other keyboards, notably those from Keychron and DROP.

Competition

Source: Razer

There's no shortage of mechanical keyboards, though ones with optical switches have started to make their rounds. The Razer Hunstman V2 range of mechanical keyboards have optical switches and are available in full-size, TKL, and mini sizes. It's a similar offering to the NZXT Function 2 with a stealthier black design and the usual Chroma RGB lighting. The TKL version of the Hunstman V2 costs $160, so NZXT is offering its keyboard at a slight discount.

Should you buy the NZXT Function 2?

You should buy the NZXT Function 2 if:

You enjoy using other NZXT products and CAM software.

You want an optical keyboard with adjustable actuation points.

You want a good-value keyboard with a decent typing experience.

You shouldn't buy the NZXT Function 2 if:

You prefer mechanical switches.

You don't want to spend more than $130 on a keyboard.

You won't be using CAM to get the most out of the Function 2.

The NZXT Function 2 isn't a cheap mechanical keyboard especially when you consider it's more a minimalist offering, but there's plenty to appreciate with the second generation keyboard. The original Function was a decent offering that came with a steep price and lackluster features but the Function 2 fixes this with optical switches, an improved polling rate, better sound dampening, and double-shot PBT keycaps. All this makes the Function 2 a well-rounded package to take on the tough competition.

The typing and gaming experience is better with this newer keyboard, making full use of the optical switches.

The typing and gaming experience is better with this newer keyboard, making full use of the optical switches, but also improved stabilizers that don't make too much noise and feel responsive no matter where you manage to hit the spacebar. A great part of the Function 2 is the hot-swap support for switches. Not enjoying the NZXT Swift optical switches? Swap them out with aftermarket options. You could even move back to a mechanical switch, which makes the Function 2 a good choice for those who may want to dabble in customizing their keyboard at some point.