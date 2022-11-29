If you've been looking for a clean and simple PC case, the NZXT H210i is currently on sale, marked down 55% from its normal retail price.

NZXT H210i Like NZXT's bigger cases, just smaller. Stylish, high-quality, easy to build in and not too expensive, either. See at Amazon

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday out of the way, you'd think that deals would come to a standstill. But that's definitely not the case. As the holiday gift-giving season approaches, there are more deals than ever, which makes it a perfect time to shop for you or someone else. If you've been looking for a way to refresh your PC setup, a new case is a good way to go.

The NZXT H210i has a sleek yet simple design and comes pre-fitted with fans and LED lighting strips. While the case normally retails for $109.99, it is on sale currently, with all three colors on sale for just $49.99, which is $60 off the retail price of the case.

As mentioned before, the NZXT H210i has a minimalist design, and since it is a mini-ITX tower, it's also quite compact. Despite this, it offers a lot of space on the inside, making it easy to build and customize. The case has RGB LED light strips that are controlled with the NZXT Smart Device V2, various IO on the front panel for easy access, and a cable management setup that can hide everything to allow a clean and organized look.

Furthermore, it comes with Two Aer F120mm fans for cooling, and best of all, once you get everything the way you like it, you can show it off, thanks to the side glass panel that is fitted on the case. Overall, this case offers a pretty clean setup, and if you've been looking to build a new PC or simply wanted to move over your existing parts into a new case, this is a great option.

Remember, this case is compatible with mini-ITX motherboards, meaning that if you have anything larger, it probably won't fit. If you've been looking to upgrade or buy a new motherboard, you can always check out some of the best ones out there, which also include a recommendation for a mini-ITX motherboard.