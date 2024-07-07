NZXT H5 Flow $60 $95 Save $35 This is the case you'd want to go with if you'd like an easy build and something that pops. Plus, it's down to its lowest price ever with a discount that knocks 37% off. $60 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

If you're trying to build a new PC, then you'll know the time and effort it takes to choose all the parts. Not only is it about specifications or the budget, but it's also about the looks, which means, you're probably going to want to choose products that are also aesthetically pleasing to the eye. RGB lighting is one way to get your PC build to pop, but another is choosing a case that will really make all your components shine.

Now there are a couple of ways to go about this, like getting a case with a window, or choosing a case color that really catches the eye's attention. If both of these sound like what you're trying to go for, we recommend going with the reliable NZXT H5 Flow PC case. Not only are you getting a case that looks and feels good, it also comes with plenty of great configuration options. Furthermore, while it normally retails for $94.99, it can now be had for far less, with a special discount that drops the price to just $59.99 for a limited time.

What's great about NZXT's H5 Flow PC case?

This PC case offers a stunning design that not only looks good, but also provides plenty of performance perks as well. As you can see, the front portion, along with the top of the case is made from a mesh material that provides plenty of airflow, that gets even better when fans are attached. There's even a dedicated air duct that's meant to keep the optimal flow of air near your graphics card.

What makes this case look so good is that there's plenty of cable management built-in. Furthermore, there's a space in the lower part of the case that hides the power supply. This feature allows builders to really focus on making the parts that matter really shine. Perhaps the only thing we didn't like about this case in our review was the IO in the front. But this isn't a huge deal and, for the most part, we really like this case.

Of course, perhaps the most alluring part of this case right now is that it costs far less than its original price, coming in at 37% off, dropping it down to its lowest ever. So if you've been thinking about buying a new case and want something that really pops, grab this deal while you can because it won't last long.