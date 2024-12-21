NZXT hasn't had the best of times lately with its notorious Flex subscription program. That aside, the company is still responsible for some of the best PC parts in the business, including cases. The NZXT H5 Flow has been a staple since its release in 2022. This is the first revision with some subtle changes to help improve thermal performance and make it easier for just about everyone to build their dream gaming rig.

The NZXT H5 Flow is a solid foundation, which made it difficult for NZXT to mess it up with its 2024 update. The revised front panel is excellent and the all-new bottom mesh panel ensures enough cool air can be pulled into the chassis. There's solid radiator support on the front and top sections of the case and throw in excellent cable management and you've got a stunning sleek chassis for less than $100. Today, we're looking at the RGB version with preinstalled A-RGB fans.

About this review: NZXT provided XDA with a review sample but had no input to its contents ahead of publication.

Your changes have been saved NZXT H5 Flow RGB (2024) 8 / 10 The H5 Flow has been updated for 2024 and these changes make it a great choice for mid-tier PC builds. A clean design meets great thermals and easy access to create an awesome PC foundation. Pros Really looks the part

Impressive thermal performance

Cable management Cons Front I/O

Internal cable bracket doesn't like large boards

PSU blocks bottom fans $95 at Amazon

Price, specs, and availability

For just $95, you can enjoy a premium PC-building experience. Purchasing a decent case with tempered glass for less than $100 was a challenge in earlier years but even affordable chassis are a great option now. We've seen premium features such as cable management and RGB lighting trickle down to cheaper PC cases. NZXT can offer the H5 Flow at this low price to take on healthy mid-tower competition.

Being constructed of SGCC steel and tempered glass and supporting motherboards up to E-ATX, there's plenty to appreciate with the H5 Flow. Graphics cards up to 410mm can fit inside the H5 Flow and although I recommend using M.2 slots to store your OS and data, there's one 3.5-inch and two 2.5-inch drive slots for expanded storage. Available in black and white, you can kit the case out with RGB lighting to create a showpiece.

Specifications Material SGCC Steel, Tempered Glass Motherboard Size (Max.) E-ATX Graphics Card Size (Max.) 410 mm 3.5" Drive Slots 1 2.5" Drive Slots 2 Power Supply Size (Max.) 200 mm Color Options Black, White Expand

What I like

If you've seen the H5 Flow before, you'll be familiar with this latest release. It looks almost identical to the outgoing H5 Flow but with an all-new front panel and a redesigned bottom section where cool air can be pulled through the bottom mesh. The case is available in either black or white, and both colors are matte as is the norm with NZXT hardware. Whether you go with no RGB or with some subtle lighting effects, this is one super-looking chassis.

The front panel is full of perforated holes that ensure the front fans have good access to cool air. Subtle branding can be found at the bottom of this panel. One of the weak parts of this case is the front-facing I/O, which I'll touch on later. A radiator up to 260 mm in length can be installed just behind this front panel, shielded by a fust filter. Being an NZXT case, the left and right sides of the case are bare, one being tempered glass and the other steel.