NZXT makes some of the best-looking PC cases around and the NZXT H510 is a popular choice, being a compact mid-tower with plenty of internal space for even more powerful builds. But which version of the NZXT H510 should you buy? We've going to compare the differences (and similarities) between the NZXT H510 vs. H510i to help you make the right decision.

Source: NZXT NZXT H510 NZXT's H510 is the popular choice for fans of mid-tower cases. It has among the best-in-class cable management in the industry and aesthetic that will fit in just about any build theme. $88 at Amazon $88 at Newegg

Source: NZXT NZXT H510i The NZXT H510i is the company's mid-range tower case for those who want to showcase all their expensive PC components. It has a large side glass window and pre-installed RGB lighting to get you started on a stellar PC build. $100 at Amazon $105 at Newegg

The NZXT H510 series may have been replaced by the newer H5 range of cases, but they're still among the best PC cases for modern PC builds. NZXT has a few versions of the H510 available and in this guide, we'll be comparing the H510 and H510i. Regardless of which version you choose, you'll still be able to enjoy best-in-class cable management, USB 3.2 Gen 2 on the front panel, two 120mm NZXT Aer fans, and a removable bracket for installing up to a 280mm radiator.

At first glance with both cases positioned next to one another, you'd be hard-pressed to notice a difference between the H510 and H510i. The choice of colors is identical, and so too are the overall dimensions of the chassis, coming in at 460 x 210 x 428mm. The internal clearances for the CPU cooler and GPU also match up, so building a PC inside either case would be a similar process and you'd be able to use the same components, including the best motherboards we'd recommend, without issue.

What are the differences between NZXT H510 vs. H510i?

Whilst these two cases may be part of the same family, and we've already covered just how similar they are on paper, there are some notable differences as the table of specifications below will highlight.

Specifications NZXT H510 NZXT H510i Supported Motherboards ATX, Micro ATX, Mini-ITX ATX, Micro ATX, Mini-ITX Expansion 7 7+2 Fans Front: 2x 120/140mm

Top: 1x 120/140mm

Rear: 1x 120mm Front: 2x 120/140mm

Top: 1x 120/140mm

Rear: 1x 120mm Radiators Front: 280mm

Rear: 120mm Front: 280mm

Rear: 120mm Filters Front, Top, PSU Front, Top, PSU Clearance CPU: 165mm

GPU: 381mm CPU: 165mm

GPU: 381mm RGB Lighting No Yes I/O 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2

Headset audio jack 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2

Headset audio jack Weight 6.6 kg 6.8 kg Dimensions 460 x 210 x 428 mm 460 x 210 x 428 mm Colors White, Black, Black/Red White, Black, Black/Red

Let's start with the expansion slots. There are seven horizontal PCI expansion slots on both the H510 and H510i but the latter also includes two vertical slots. When used with an optional mounting kit NZXT would gladly sell you, you can install your GPU vertically, showing off the shroud and cooler design by facing it toward the glass window.

Then there's the weight increase. While the dimensions may be identical to the H510, the H510i weighs slightly more at 6.8kg versus 6.6kg. The largest (and most important) difference in specifications is the inclusion of RGB lighting. The H510 doesn't come with any RGB lighting, but the H510i is equipped with not only two LED strips, but also a fan and RGB controller hub.

Those are all the differences between the H510 and H510i. You've got the slightly increased weight, RGB capabilities, and ability to install a GPU vertically for an additional $12.

Which NZXT H510 PC case should you buy?

There's no reason to go with the baseline NZXT H510 unless you absolutely do not want RGB lighting. Even then we'd still recommend the NZXT H510i and disable the two LED strips. The inclusion of the RGB and fan controller makes it possible to connect all your fans and control everything in NZXT's CAM software. It's only $12 at the time of writing, which makes the NZXT H510i an excellent value proposition compared to the base model.

Source: NZXT NZXT H510 The NZXT H510 is a brilliant case but doesn't offer great value when the H510i is only slightly more expensive. $88 at Amazon $88 at Newegg