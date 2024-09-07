The PC case market seems to be in a state of stagnation with nothing released to push the competition further. It's the same old Lian Li O11 Dynamic clone affair, but thankfully NZXT is attempting to perfect its popular H7 Flow with a small redesign to get even more cool air inside the chassis for better thermal management. This 2024 version of the NZXT H7 Flow makes a few changes, notably the bottom panel, the PSU shroud, and the chassis feet. The rest of the case is almost identical to its predecessor, which isn't a negative as the H7 Flow was a gorgeous platform.

Like the previous-gen H7 Flow, there's easy access to plenty of cool air through the front and now the bottom. Cable management is among the best in the PC case-making business. Building a PC inside the NZXT H7 Flow is straightforward that even a beginner could put together a clean system. It's not too expensive and has a premium look, regardless of whether you pick one up in black or white. This is one of the finest mid-tower PC cases if you don't care for the aquarium look. It's just a shame there's a lack of RGB lighting.

About this review: NZXT provided XDA with a sample for this review, but had no input to its contents.

NZXT H7 Flow 9.5 / 10 I was a fan of the previous H7 Flow and this latest iteration improves on the formula with better cooling performance, a cleaner design, and the same easy build process and cable management I've come to love and expect from NZXT. Pros Excellent thermal performance

Cleaner look with smaller PSU shroud

Class-leading cable routing

Stunning minimalist design

Build quality and finish Cons No RGB lighting

Dust filtering

No vertical GPU support $127 at Amazon

Price, specs, and availability

Costing $127, the NZXT Flow (2024) offers good value with some premium features and a clean design. Measuring 544 x 244 x 468 mm, you won't have trouble fitting an E-ATX motherboard inside the chassis. There's ample internal space for a GPU up to 410 mm long and the separated PSU partition can take a 200 mm unit. Two 3.5-inch drive slots can be used for larger HDDs or smaller 2.5-inch SSDs and an additional two 2.5-inch mounts are located behind the motherboard tray. You can install numerous drives with a few M.2 slots on the motherboard.

A CPU cooler less than 185 mm will fit just fine with the tempered glass side panel, though you likely won't require a colossal cooler with the number of fans that can be installed inside the NZXT Flow. It's a compact chassis with plenty of high-end features at a reasonable price.

Specifications Material SGCC Steel, Tempered Glass Motherboard Size (Max.) E-ATX Graphics Card Size (Max.) 410 mm 3.5" Drive Slots 2 2.5" Drive Slots 2+2 Power Supply Size (Max.) 200 mm Exterior Dimensions 544 x 244 x 468 mm Color Options Black, White Expand

What I like

This is the second-generation H7 since the original was released in 2023 to replace the aging NZXT H700. The redesigned mid-tower chassis offered improved airflow, a cleaner aesthetic, and solid build quality. The 2024 NZXT H7 Flow turns everything up a notch with additional fan mounts, a cleaner internal design, and more space for larger components. NZXT managed to achieve this without increasing the cases' footprint. The dimensions differ slightly, but it's not much larger when positioned next to the 2023 H7.

The NZXT H7 Flow continues to resemble every other modern-day NZXT chassis. Up front is an expansive mesh panel for maximum air intake. The right side is bare aside from the PSU fan grill. The left panel is a huge piece of tempered glass and the rear is the usual PCI slots, I/O cutout, and single fan mount. NZXT made changes to the bottom of the case, allowing up to three 120 mm fans to be installed for better GPU cooling. To achieve this, the PSU is installed sideways behind the smaller PSU shroud, drawing in cool air through the side panel.

The front I/O consists of two USB-A ports, a single USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It's not quite as good as some other PC cases with almost double the USB ports, but it's not terrible. All panels can be extracted without a screwdriver, simplifying the PC building (and maintenance) process. There's impressive clearance for even the largest best graphics card you can afford. It's a good-looking case with excellent features. Build quality is immediately noticeable. Packaging has been improved to better protect the larger glass panel and the minimalist internal look has been turned up to 11.

There's ample cable routing, as is expected from an NZXT case, and up to 10 fans will ensure your components never encounter thermal throttling, unless you plan on pushing boundaries with some overclocking.

Putting together a system inside the NZXT H7 Flow is simple. All panels can be removed without tools and everything is held together with premium clips. There's ample cable routing, as is expected from an NZXT case, and up to 10 fans will ensure your components never encounter thermal throttling, unless you plan on pushing boundaries with some overclocking. The H7 Flow is suited to air coolers and AIO liquid kits, depending on preference. Accessing everything is easy and having the power supply behind the motherboard instead of within its own shroud makes quick cable swapping possible.