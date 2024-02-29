Key Takeaways Liquid cooling GPUs is risky and complex, with high costs, making it daunting for most PC builders.

The NZXT Kraken G12 made liquid cooling GPUs accessible, affordable, and less risky for beginners.

Unfortunately, the Kraken G12 is now outdated and incompatible with modern GPUs due to cooling limitations.

Whether you’re an overclocking enthusiast who laughs in the face of unstable OCs or you’re someone who frequently runs into thermal throttling issues, liquid cooling your PC is one of the best ways to improve its temps. While installing an AIO liquid cooler on your processor is fairly straightforward, setting up custom loops for GPUs is a venture only the most daring PC veterans would undertake.

But a few years ago, NZXT released the Kraken G12, a product that became a game-changer for beginners who wanted to liquid-cool their GPUs without all the hassles of setting up a custom water loop. In this article, I’ll go over what made this product so innovative, and why you can no longer use it with GPUs.

Liquid cooling a GPU involves risk

High price and extreme complexity, with a small chance of frying your system

Since liquid cooling a GPU involves the unholy trifecta of budget, complexity, and risks, most PC builders tend to steer far away from it. For starters, you’ll need to spend quite a bit of money on a radiator, water block, pump, and reservoir. Even the most basic kit will set you back upwards of $350.

To put that into perspective, it's equal to how much you'd pay for a budget graphics card. And that's just the bare minimum; most enthusiast-grade setups can cost well over $1,000.

There's also the high level of difficulty involved in creating a custom liquid cooling solution for your graphics card. Before you can even begin installing the tubing and other components in your case, you’ll need to spend hours planning out the build. Then there’s the Herculean task of putting everything together.

As if that's not enough, you need to consider the risk associated with using water and other coolants inside your system. For the amateur PC builder, it’s a lot harder to install a liquid cooling loop perfectly. Making mistakes is not an option because even the slightest leakage can fry your high-end GPU and the other expensive components in your system.

The NZXT Kraken G12 was a godsend for beginners

You no longer needed nerves of steel or an endless wallet to liquid-cool your GPU

Released in April 2017, NZXT’s Kraken G12 provided an easy alternative to custom water cooling loops. For the uninitiated, the Kraken G12 was an installation bracket that allowed you to mount an AIO liquid cooler onto your GPU.

At the time of its release, the G12 had an MSRP of $30. It was also compatible with various AIOs, including those from other brands like Corsair, Thermaltake, Antec, and Zalman. As such, you could pair it with a 280mm Corsair H110i or a Kraken x62, bringing the overall cost well under $200.

Mounting the G12 was way simpler than brainstorming and implementing the perfect water-cooling loop, and you could wrap up the entire procedure in less than four hours. Compared to a full-fledged liquid cooling loop, a Kraken G12-powered setup was way less risky, assuming you used a brand-new AIO from a reputable brand.

I actually have first-hand experience with the Kraken G12 as I used it to liquid cool my GTX 1080 Founder’s Edition graphics card in 2018. Perhaps due to the high ambient temperature of my town, the GTX 1080’s idle temperatures were usually in the 40-45 degrees Celcius range, but the real nightmare began when I opened a game. The GPU’s terrible blower-style cooler would whine like a jet engine under even the lightest of workloads.

When playing a demanding title, anything less than 100 percent fan speed would cause the GPU to hit 92 degrees Celcius, throttle to 89 degrees Celcius, and stay there until I closed the application. After spending an evening mounting the Kraken G12 and the Kraken x62 AIO, the idle temps never hit past the 35 degrees Celcius mark. Even under heavy load, the GPU’s die would sit comfortably at 65 degrees Celcius, even after slight overclocks. At 85 degrees Celcius, the VRAM temps were a bit on the higher side, but adding some extra thermal pads worked wonders at stopping my GTX 1080 from melting down.

Unfortunately, I ended up scrapping the AIO for my Ryzen 5 5600x when I upgraded to an RTX 3080 Ti later on. That brings us to why it won't work with newer GPUs.

Why you can’t use the NZXT Kraken G12 with modern graphics cards

The lack of decent VRAM and VRM cooling provisions makes the G12 unfit for newer GPUs

By now, you must have noticed that I am talking about the Kraken G12 in the past tense. Yes, this innovative product could only be used with the GTX 10 series and older GPUs from Nvidia. The situation is largely the same on the AMD front, as anything newer than the RX 500 lineup isn’t compatible with the mounting bracket.

With the RTX 20 series, the standoffs around the GPU are a completely different shape than what the Kraken G12 used. This meant the only way to fit the mounting bracket onto your GPU involved drilling holes around the die, which is something I’d never advise a complete beginner to do. Clearly, the Kraken G12 had lost its best feature: Ease of installation. But the situation is a lot more complex than that.

Even if you could mount it on a newer graphics card, it wouldn’t be able to cool anything besides the GPU die. Remember how I mentioned the VRAM on my GTX 1080 wasn't getting adequately cooled? If you used the Kraken G12 past Nvidia’s Pascal family, even adding high-quality thermal pads would lead to poor VRAM temperatures. This is because the small 92mm fan was no longer enough to cool the VRAM chips. There’s also no way to properly cool the GPU VRM with the Kraken G12. Therefore, you could even damage your graphics card in the long run by using the G12 instead of the stock cooler!

The Kraken G12 needs to make a comeback in 2024

When all is said and done, the Kraken G12 was a niche product in a niche industry. Despite making your GPU look like something created by Dr. Frankenstein, it was a cheap and easy mod that could massively improve your GPU temps. But ever since the release of the RTX 2000 and RX Vega GPUs, the Kraken G12 has become all but useless.

What’s surprising is that we haven’t seen a similar product in almost seven years since its release. I’ll admit that, realistically, an AIO mounting bracket isn’t something many PC builders would use in their setups. But seeing as how Lenovo recently added a liquid cooling loop to a laptop of all things, I still have hopes that someday, another company will take up the torch and create something like the Kraken G12 in the near future.