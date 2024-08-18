I'm a fan of NZXT's minimalism and matte finish aesthetic and the company's motherboard series is no exception. I was impressed by how far NZXT could push the AMD platform with the AM4 B550. The brand launched the N7 B650E in 2023 and I found it fitting to review the motherboard alongside the new Ryzen 9000 series since AMD is pushing support for older motherboards. The B650E is still a solid platform for building an AMD system with the latest chips so I used the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X to see how good this NZXT motherboard is.

Like the NZXT motherboards that came before it, the N7 B650E looks smart in white or black. The massive shroud covers the entire motherboard, which could be viewed as a hindrance to thermal control, but through extensive use, these boards don't tend to perform at higher temperatures than the competition. The AMD Ryzen 9000 series works well with this board, though you will encounter a slight performance dip due to the latest BIOS running older AMD Generic Encapsulated Software Architecture (AGESA). Connectivity is great for hooking up all your accessories and the BIOS is clean with a modern design.

Building a PC with this motherboard is a joy with the physical onboard power button, though I would like to see an LCD for error code reporting. Unfortunately, NZXT hasn't been able to roll out a BIOS from ASRock with AMD (AGESA) 1.2.0a to unlock the AMD Ryzen 9000 series. Once this BIOS hits, I'll recommend this motherboard for newer builds. Overall, the NZXT N7 B6550E is a fantastic motherboard. It's pricey but worth it if you want a reliable foundation for a killer gaming PC.

About this review: NZXT provided XDA with a sample for this review but had no input to its contents.

NZXT N7 B650E 8.5 / 10 $270 $320 Save $50 Testing the NZXT N7 B650E with the latest AMD Ryzen processors was a joy, from building the system to running some synthetic benchmarks and games. This is one impressive mid-range AM5 motherboard with plenty of connectivity and features. Pros Pushes the B650 chipset to its limits

Stunning matte panel design

Quick access to various functions

Excellent connectivity Cons No quick PCI expansion card release

Expensive

No error code LCD

Still no CAM Linux support $270 at Amazon $270 at NZXT

Price, specs, and availability

Costing more than $320 (discounted to $260 at the time of publication), the NZXT N7 B650E isn't a cheap motherboard. It's more expensive than some X670 motherboards, which makes sense in this confusing AMD chipset line-up with PCIe 5.0 lanes for expansion cards and some other highlight features. The full-size ATX platform supports AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 series CPUs with a 16+2+1 90A power phase design, perfect for running more powerful chips with scope for overclocking. Connectivity is good with two internal USB-A 3.2 Gen1 headers (for a maximum of four ports), USB-C 3.2 Gen2x2, and an array of rear-facing ports.

Memory support comes in the form of DDR5-6000+ and I've been able to hit DDR5-7200 through EXPO without trouble, though your mileage with memory speeds will always vary depending on processor, board, and RAM. Four SATA III ports are available for storage, joined by a single PCIe 5.0 M.2 and two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots. Expansion is solid with a full-size x16 PCIe 5.0 sot and two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, just in case you have an additional GPU or more than three M.2 SSDs. The Realtek ALC1220 is the norm at this price point and performs as expected. Finally, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E ensure you're good for future wireless upgrades.

Specifications Form Factor ATX Chipset B650 Socket AM5 CPU Support Ryzen 7000+ Power Phases 16+2+1 Memory Slots 4 Memory Type DDR5-6000+ Storage interfaces 4x SATA, 1x PCIe 5.0 M.2, 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2 PCI Slots 1x PCIe 5.0 x16, 2x PCIe 4.0 x16 Audio Realtek ALC1220 Internal I/O 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 3x USB-A 2.0 Rear I/O 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 2x USB-A 2.0 ports, 1x HDMI 2.1, 5x Audio jacks, S/PDIF out Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Expand

Design and features

The design of the NZXT N7 B650E is clean, especially in white. The entire shroud can be removed after extracting some screws on the rear side of the PCB, but you'll likely leave it attached since you're buying an NZXT motherboard for the aesthetic as well as the performance. There are three metal covers around the PCI and M.2 slots that can be removed for easier access to the slots below. Only the primary M.2 cover has an integrated heatsink and pad for dissipating heat from power-hungry PCIe 5.0 solid-state drives.

Like the NZXT motherboards that came before it, the N7 B650E looks smart in white or black.

Close

The VRM heatsink makes contact to aid cooling and the rear I/O shield is pre-attached like many motherboards of today. There's just one screw for the primary M.2 cover, but the rest of the board is tool-less. A drawback of the N7 B650E compared to other motherboards in this price range is the lack of a quick GPU release. The manual PCI slot latch can be difficult to reach with cards becoming larger. NZXT provides numerous headers for hooking up other PC components and the layout is great for building a system.

Related Best AM5 motherboards in 2024 With cutting-edge PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support, AM5 motherboards can power high-performance PCs. But with so many choices, which should you get?

Building a PC

A motherboard isn't worth its price if it's difficult to build a PC. There are four fan headers at the top of the board, two for the CPU (fan and AIO) and an additional two for chassis cooling. Two NZXT lighting headers are present, but don't worry if you're not using branded lighting gear as two standard RGB headers (and two more NZXT headers) are at the bottom. The two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 headers are adjacent to the four SATA III ports and are angled for easier connections. That's about it, it's a simple motherboard.