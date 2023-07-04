Are you tired of using audio equipment from brands other than the companies you already rely on for peripherals, PC cases, and other components? So is NZXT, which is why the company is launching (or re-launching, if you've been following its audio developments) the Relay hardware ecosystem. It consists of a 2.0 speaker system, subwoofer, headset, and mixer with headset stand that you can use to use them all together. Each of these can be purchased individually to create a truly custom audio experience that caters to your specific requirements.

We've been playing around with NZXT Relay and all of its launching equipment for a good couple of weeks now and have found them all to be remarkable for not only playing video games but also for consuming other media. If you're on the hunt for an audio solution that consists of a speaker setup with the ability to quickly (and conveniently) switch between blasting music and enjoying game audio through a pair of cans, this may be just what you've been searching for. NZXT Relay isn't cheap, but it's well worth the asking price. You don't even need extra software to use it all.

Source: NZXT NZXT Relay All-in-one audio system 8 / 10 NZXT's Relay ecosystem consists of a headset, mixer, 2.1 speaker system, and a headset stand, offering gamers a versatile and high-quality audio experience. Whether you're into gaming with friends with VoIP or alone with single-player stories, it's possible to quickly and seamlessly switch between outputs. Pros SwitchMix lets you use all accessories together

Excellent sound

Comfortable headset Cons Quite expensive

Wired headset only See at NZXT

NZXT Relay: Pricing and availability

The NZXT Relay ecosystem currently consists of the NZXT SwitchMix, a smart mixer that connects to the PC via USB-C and has a few ports for the headset and speaker system. There's also a headset stand included with a pressure plate, but more on that later. This comes in at $130. Next up is the NZXT Relay Headset, which is certified Hi-Res Audio and has DTS Headphone: X for a detailed, high-quality sound. It's designed for maximum comfort and costs $100.

The NZXT Speakers come in at a whopping $250 and are the most expensive part of this launch. They can be connected to an optional NZXT Relay Subwoofer, which costs an additional $150. The stereo speakers are rated at 80W and take the company's usual minimalist approach. The subwoofer is a colossal 140W unit, and when combined, the NZXT Relay Speakers and Subwoofer will have ample power to fill even a larger room with clear sound.

Purchasing everything in the NZXT Relay ecosystem would set you back just shy of $630. Everything is available in matte black or white except the SwitchMix, which only comes in black.

NZXT Relay Headset

Source: NZXT NZXT Relay Headset The NZXT Relay Headset is a wired pair of cans with a comfortable headband, supportive over-the-ear cushions, and the usual NZXT aesthetic. It's a good headset on its own, but it's excellent when used with the NZXT SwitchMix and Relay Speakers. Pros Comfortable

Great audio

In-line controls Cons No wireless option

Bass not as heavy $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

The primary product here is the NZXT Relay Headset, a wired gaming headset utilizing the trusty 3.5mm jack. This is the device you'll use for enjoying multiplayer and more competitive games where VoIP or vital in-game audio cues are commonplace. You can even use it in conjunction with the speakers and all the other Relay hardware thanks to SwitchMix, which allows you to easily move from speakers to your headset. We'll get into how this works in more detail in the SwitchMix section.

The NZXT Relay Headset is extremely well-built with a metal design, and it's fully customizable to fit just about any head shape and size. Being a closed-ear headset, the cushions are fat and comfortable for long gaming sessions. Even after using the Relay Headset for multiple hours, they remained comfortable.

Outside noise is reduced considerably thanks to the closed-ear design. NZXT knows a thing or two when it comes to designing PC hardware, and the manufacturer the company partnered up with for its Relay audio equipment got the headset just right. Interestingly, NZXT decided to keep the headset itself free of any buttons or knobs, instead opting for in-line controls. There's a volume wheel and a microphone mute button, as well as a clip.

As with any wired headset, the feedback from the cable dragging against materials is a nuisance, but this can be easily drowned out by sound or through the use of the provided clothing clip. As for actual audio quality, it's excellent with the two 40mm drivers. There's ample bass without feeling overbearing, and the headset performs well across the mid-range into the highs. The digital 7.1 surround sound is also solid. It's clear (no pun intended) to see how this thing was able to get certified.

​​​

Close

Everything you'd require to get up and running with or without the rest of the NZXT Relay gear is included, which consists of a 3.5mm audio cable, a splitter, a microphone, and a 3.5mm to USB-A adapter. The mic is also detachable, and it can be shaped to suit your face and remains in place when set. There's no ability to stow the microphone away without detaching it from the headset. Recording quality is good, but nothing to write home about when compared to USB/wireless headsets and standalone microphones.

NZXT Relay Speakers

Source: NZXT NZXT Relay Speakers NZXT Relay Speakers replace built-in monitor tweeters for an excellent computer audio alternative. The total max output is 80W, making it ideal for enjoying single-player PC games or enjoying the latest music tracks. Pros Powerful sound

Optional subwoofer is excellent

Works well with headset through SwitchMix Cons Expensive $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

Not everyone needs a good pair of speakers. Some may prefer to use headphones for much of their media enjoyment. Thankfully, the NZXT Relay Speakers and Subwoofer with the SwitchMix allow for the best of both worlds. When you want to crank up the volume and enjoy your favorite tracks, the speakers will happily shake the foundations. Taking off the Relay Headset from the SwitchMix stand will transfer output and allow you to enjoy accurate audio through a comfortable pair of padded cans.

The two PC speakers are covered in matte paint, as is the case with all other parts of the NZXT Relay system. Each unit has a 20mm silk dome tweeter and a 3-inch glass fiber woofer to produce smooth audio. With up to 80 watts of sound available, these speakers don't just get loud, but they are crystal clear at just about any volume level, offering excellent lows and natural highs. The sound quality is seriously good, especially for listening to music or playing a single-player PC title. The Witcher 3 soundtrack sounds incredible when piped through the NZXT Relay Speakers.

Close

Like other desktop speakers, these are designed to be facing you at a reasonably close distance, but where the Relay Speakers change things up is with the use of MDF, which can (and does) negate distortion and resonance that can be found in other PC audio solutions. The rear of the speakers is where all the controls and connections reside. RCA inputs are joined by a 3.5mm connection, which can be used to link the Relay Speakers with the SwitchMix.

If you want even better lows, we'd recommend picking up the Relay Subwoofer. It's expensive but well worth it if your budget allows. The subwoofer itself offers 140W of audio power alone, and it completely transforms just what this setup is capable of. Fine-tuning can be carried out using the crossover and phase controls on the rear of the subwoofer. The Relay speakers are expensive on their own, but combined with the subwoofer, are quite expensive when compared to other PC audio equipment, but you're getting some serious tech here.

NZXT SwitchMix

Source: NZXT NZXT SwitchMix The NZXT SwitchMix can be controlled through CAM to effectively split the audio between speakers and a headset through the use of a pressure pad on the stand. The DAC and mixer itself is Hi-Res audio certified and produces crisp audio to connected hardware. Pros Built-in headset stand

Pressure pad works flawlessly

Easy-to-use controls Cons Reaches peak volume briefly when switching from headset

Doesn't feel like premium materials

Wired headphones only $130 at Amazon

The NZXT SwitchMix is where all the magic happens. The Relay headset, speakers, and subwoofer all have universal connections and can be used standalone or with other audio hardware. The same goes for the SwitchMix, which combines a mixer with an easy switch feature to change audio output. The mixer itself is a small plastic housing with a larger volume wheel that doubles up as a mute button and a slider for adjusting the balance between game and voice levels.

The mixer has some rubber feet that allow it to fit snuggly onto the base of the headset stand, which can be used with the NZXT Relay Headset and other gaming cans. Atop the headset stand is a pressure plate that, when pressed, will switch the audio from the mixer and DAC to pass through the speaker output. Lifting off the headset will then pass it through the headset output. It works seriously well, apart from when moving from the headset to the speaker will result in a quick second of maximum volume through the speakers. It's slightly jarring at first, and we reached out to NZXT to see if there's a possible fix.

Thankfully, the rest of the SwitchMix works well. While it doesn't quite have the same quality look and feel as the other segments of the NZXT Relay audio platform, its inner components are rock solid, including a high-resolution DAC, which is powered by DTS. The 24-bit / 96 kHz DAC is capable of providing excellent audio through connected headsets and speaker systems, and it all works with NZXT's software.

Close

Because the NZXT SwitchMix connects to your PC, it can be managed through NZXT CAM. Here is where EQ can be adjusted, though I found the NZXT Relay Headset didn't need much customization out of the box. DTS can also be enabled through CAM to deliver an excellent audio experience. And since we're talking NZXT here, you can — of course — customize the LEDs on the SwitchMix. By default, these will show blue to represent the volume level or red to show when the output is muted.

Getting set up with NZXT CAM is seamless, especially if you're already using the software for other NZXT components. If you don't fancy using NZXT CAM, everything will work just fine without it.

Should you buy into the NZXT Relay ecosystem?

You should buy into the NZXT Relay ecosystem if:

You're seeking a full 2.1 speaker and headset experience

You already own NZXT products and use CAM software

You want premium audio designed for gaming

You prefer wireless headsets

You don't often play sound through speakers

The lack of an option for wireless headsets could prove to be a dealbreaker for those seeking to cut cables, but if you don't mind rocking a 3.5mm cable, the NZXT Relay ecosystem is excellent. The ability to quickly switch between outputs is glorious with the stand's pressure plate. Each component is high-quality and seemingly built to last, everything from the Relay Speakers to the Relay Headset. The stand is also sturdy, but I found the SwitchMix to be the cheapest feeling part of the package. It gets the job done, however.

Overall, NZXT did a good job with its Relay audio launch. It's a little on the pricey side, and asking gamers to fork out more than $600 for everything will be a tough sell, but it's well worth it if you're on the hunt for something with a more powerful punch. It's a good middle ground between more affordable generic headsets and speakers to the audiophile range of super-expensive gear. The best part is you can pick and choose what parts of NZXT Relay you wish to buy and use, saving some in the process.