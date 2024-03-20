Key Takeaways ObjectDock allows for animated app launching in Windows and is now customizable on modern machines with high-resolution displays.

This new release of ObjectDock includes support for Windows 10 and 11, as well as improvements in performance and animations.

Users can now pin UWP apps to the dock, create multiple docks with tabs, and access ObjectDock as part of the ObjectDesktop suite.

Stardock — maker of some of the best Windows customization tools out there — has announced a new version of ObjectDock, an app that allows you to quickly launch your apps and files with a UI that replicates that of the macOS Dock. ObjectDock itself isn't a new app, but this is the first new release in years, adding support for both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Related Start11 v2 review: Making the Windows 11 Start menu actually useful With tons of configuration options for appearance and organization, Start11 makes the Start menu and taskbar so much richer

More than a taskbar replacement

Close

ObjectDock can serve as a replacement for the taskbar, giving you a more animated and lively way to launch your favorite apps with one click. Not only is it more animated, but it also has plenty of customization options, as is usual for Stardock, with various options for icons, colors, and transparency.

However, ObjectDock can also live alongside the taskbar, since you can add docks on the sides or at the top of the screen. You can also create multiple docks using the app, so you have multiple shortcuts in different parts of your desktop, and you can even create docks with tabs, allowing you to store more items in a dock and quickly switch between them.

What's new in ObjectDock

Aside from adding support for Windows 10 and 11, this new version of ObjectDock makes some notable improvements. For one thing, it's now a 64-bit app rather than 32-bit, and it comes with some under-the-hood improvements that should result in better performance. Stardock says it has also improved some of the animations in the app.

This release also adds support for high-resolution displays, making it more usable on modern machines. It also now allows you to pin UWP apps to the dock, so you can access any app through the docks you create.

ObjectDock is also becoming part of the ObjectDesktop suite for the first time, so if you have a subscription, you get access to this new version at no additional cost. If not, you can buy a perpetual license for $9.99, or upgrade an old license for $3.99. ObjectDock joins the likes of Start11 v2 and Fences 5, both of which are excellent ways to customize your Windows PC to make it more useful.